Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes that his side deserved their 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that his side were worthy winners against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fifth round of the FA Cup this evening.

The Premier League leaders avoided an upset at Molineux as second-half goals from Pedro and Diego Costa sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Conte admitted that it was a "difficult" test for his side, but was pleased with how a number of his fringe players stepped up to the plate when called upon.

"A very difficult game but we all knew this. It was important to suffer in the moments and then in the second half we deserved to win because we scored two goals. We had many chances but this is the FA Cup," he told reporters.

"The results this afternoon show there is no easy games. Don't forget, I changed seven players. It is good to have a good answer from the players who are not playing a lot. We showed great commitment to fight, to win and to continue in this competition.

"I am pleased because we scored a good goal with the situation. I am pleased for Pedro, for the team and now we must continue in this way."

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Sunday.