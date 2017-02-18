The partner of Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter gives birth to a daughter called Raine Renee Arter.

It is understood that Arter confirmed the arrival of Raine Renee Arter to close friends on Friday, before posting an Instagram tribute to the couple's stillborn daughter Renee.

Arter has previously opened-up about the loss of their stillborn daughter in 2015, with the midfielder's experience drawing sympathy from the wider football community.

"A rainbow baby is the understanding that the beauty of a rainbow does not negate the ravage of a storm," Arter wrote in an Instagram post. "When the rainbow appears, it doesn't mean the storm never happened or that the family is now dealing with its aftermath.

"What is means is that something beautiful and full of light has appeared in the midst of the darkest clouds."

Earlier this week, Arter revealed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola "offered his best wishes" ahead of Renee's birth after learning of the family's tragedy in 2015.