Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has praised Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for wishing him luck for the birth of his child.
Shortly after the full-time whistle was blown in City's 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night, Guardiola approached Arter on the pitch to deliver his best wishes for the impending arrival.
Arter and his partner Rachel are expecting a baby 14 months after they lost stillborn daughter Renee, and TV cameras appeared to show Guardiola saying "so sorry about what happened".
After the match, Arter told the Daily Echo: "He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch. He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for.
"I watched his Barcelona teams, and look at his Manchester City side tonight. For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don't think there's anybody close to him and what he has achieved.
"For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face."
The result extended the Cherries' winless run in the Premier League to six matches, while City move up to second, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.