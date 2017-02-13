Harry Arter praises Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for sending his best wishes for the birth of the Bournemouth midfielder's child following his previous heartbreak.

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has praised Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for wishing him luck for the birth of his child.

Shortly after the full-time whistle was blown in City's 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night, Guardiola approached Arter on the pitch to deliver his best wishes for the impending arrival.

Arter and his partner Rachel are expecting a baby 14 months after they lost stillborn daughter Renee, and TV cameras appeared to show Guardiola saying "so sorry about what happened".

After the match, Arter told the Daily Echo: "He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch. He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for.

"I watched his Barcelona teams, and look at his Manchester City side tonight. For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don't think there's anybody close to him and what he has achieved.

"For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face."

The result extended the Cherries' winless run in the Premier League to six matches, while City move up to second, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.