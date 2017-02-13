Feb 13, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
0-2
Man CityManchester City

Fraser (26'), Arter (68')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Sterling (29'), Mings (69' og.)
Toure (10'), Sterling (57'), Sane (64')

Bournemouth's Harry Arter hails Pep Guardiola for "unbelievable" gesture

Harry Arter of Bournemouth celebrates as he scores their first goal against West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Harry Arter praises Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for sending his best wishes for the birth of the Bournemouth midfielder's child following his previous heartbreak.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 11:06 UK

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has praised Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for wishing him luck for the birth of his child.

Shortly after the full-time whistle was blown in City's 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night, Guardiola approached Arter on the pitch to deliver his best wishes for the impending arrival.

Arter and his partner Rachel are expecting a baby 14 months after they lost stillborn daughter Renee, and TV cameras appeared to show Guardiola saying "so sorry about what happened".

After the match, Arter told the Daily Echo: "He offered his best wishes for me and my partner this week, which was an unbelievable touch. He is someone I have a massive amount of respect for.

"I watched his Barcelona teams, and look at his Manchester City side tonight. For me, he is the best manager in the world. I don't think there's anybody close to him and what he has achieved.

"For him to offer that to me, I respected it and accepted it with a smile on my face."

The result extended the Cherries' winless run in the Premier League to six matches, while City move up to second, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Difficult to catch Chelsea'
>
View our homepages for Harry Arter, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates his side's second goal against Bournemouth on February 13, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits it will be "difficult" to catch Chelsea
 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates his side's second goal against Bournemouth on February 13, 2017
Result: Manchester City into second place with win at Bournemouth
Arter 'touched' by kind Guardiola gestureGuardiola hopeful over Gabriel Jesus injuryMan City 'to make £40m raid for Atletico duo'Wilshere "left a massive impression" on GuardiolaCaballero: 'City will not give up on title'
Ronaldinho: 'Jesus can become world's best player'Guardiola unsure of Aguero future at Man CityMan City keen on French defending duo?Kompany: 'Man City on right track'Liverpool 'to battle City for Carvalho'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates his side's second goal against Bournemouth on February 13, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates his side's second goal against Bournemouth on February 13, 2017
Result: Manchester City into second place with win at Bournemouth
 Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe hopes Jack Wilshere injury "not serious"
Arter 'touched' by kind Guardiola gestureDaniels: 'City defeat will not define season'Team News: Sergio Aguero remains benched for CityWilshere "left a massive impression" on GuardiolaWilshere: 'Bournemouth have improved'
Wilshere "not sure" over Arsenal futureHowe: 'I would love to sign Wilshere'Federici ruled out for rest of seasonHowe not worried about Bournemouth's formPreview: Bournemouth vs. Man City
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version