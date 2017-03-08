Luis Suarez insists that Barcelona can still overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League despite a 4-0 first-leg deficit.

Luis Suarez has insisted that Barcelona can still overcome Paris Saint-Germain and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Spanish giants have a seemingly impossible task in the second leg of the last-16 clash after suffering a 4-0 defeat to the French champions in Paris last week.

Suarez, however, has said that "in football nothing's impossible" and the Uruguay international wants his team to 'draw on their history' to inspire themselves to a second-leg comeback.

"Our message is clear: we have to confide in ourselves. This club and this team have made history with their trophies and trebles, but we have to set ourselves the objective of coming back in this tie to write ourselves into Barca's history," Suarez told reporters.

"It'll be very, very difficult, but in football nothing's impossible. We won't let our heads drop. It's true that we've been down these last few days, but when we're back playing, we'll certainly give everything for this shirt."

Barcelona will attempt to return to winning ways when they host Leganes in La Liga on Sunday night.