Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have made two changes apiece ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League semi-final first leg at the Bernabeu.

For the hosts, whose last game saw them beat Valencia 2-1 in La Liga, Raphael Varane comes into the defence in place of Nacho, while Isco replaces James Rodriguez in attack.

Gareth Bale, meanwhile, misses out due to his ankle injury picked up against Barcelona, and is expected to be absent for the second leg of the all-Madrid tie too.

Atletico make two changes from their 5-0 win at Las Palmas last time out, with Diego Godin replacing the injured Jose Gimenez and Yannick Carrasco starting in attack in place of Nico Gaitan, while Fernando Torres is on the bench.

Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Kroos, Ronaldo, Benzema

Subs: Casilla, Nacho, James, Kovacic, Vazquez, Asensio, Morata

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Savic, Lucas, Godin, Luis, Gabi, Saul, Koke, Carraso, Griezmann, Gameiro

Subs: Moya, Alberto, Tiago, Thomas, Gaitan, Correa, Torres

Follow all the action from Madrid with Sports Mole's live text commentary.