May 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
3-0
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
Ronaldo (10', 73', 86')
Isco (48')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Koke (26'), Niguez (53'), Savic (83')

Team News: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid make two changes apiece ahead of Champions League clash

Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Fernando Torres in action during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid make two changes apiece ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League semi-final first leg at the Bernabeu.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 19:16 UK

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have made two changes apiece ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League semi-final first leg at the Bernabeu.

For the hosts, whose last game saw them beat Valencia 2-1 in La Liga, Raphael Varane comes into the defence in place of Nacho, while Isco replaces James Rodriguez in attack.

Gareth Bale, meanwhile, misses out due to his ankle injury picked up against Barcelona, and is expected to be absent for the second leg of the all-Madrid tie too.

Atletico make two changes from their 5-0 win at Las Palmas last time out, with Diego Godin replacing the injured Jose Gimenez and Yannick Carrasco starting in attack in place of Nico Gaitan, while Fernando Torres is on the bench.

Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Kroos, Ronaldo, Benzema
Subs: Casilla, Nacho, James, Kovacic, Vazquez, Asensio, Morata

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Savic, Lucas, Godin, Luis, Gabi, Saul, Koke, Carraso, Griezmann, Gameiro
Subs: Moya, Alberto, Tiago, Thomas, Gaitan, Correa, Torres

Follow all the action from Madrid with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla35208762441868
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad35194125448661
8EibarEibar35159115445954
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Malaga35119154451-742
13Valencia35117175061-1140
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
 