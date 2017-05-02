May 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
 

Isco expecting "very close" Champions League semi-final

Isco in action for Real Madrid on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Real Madrid attacker Isco warns his team of the dangers awaiting them when they face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 17:36 UK

Real Madrid attacker Isco has insisted that his team will have to be at their best to overcome capital rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Real Madrid, who are the holders of the European Cup, will welcome Atletico to the Bernabeu for the first leg of their last-four tie on Tuesday night, before travelling to the Vicente Calderon one week later.

Los Blancos have beaten Atletico in two of the last three Champions League finals, and Isco has claimed that Diego Simeone's side will be out for revenge in their semi-final clash.

"Atletico are a very difficult team and the two-legged matches make it even more difficult," Isco told Codere Apuestas. "I have been in Madrid for four years and in each of the four we have faced them in the Champions League.

"Hopefully the outcome will be the same as in previous years, but they will be really keen to beat us after the two Champions Leagues that we have won. Atletico are a very good team, they have shown that. They compete very well and it is going to be a very close tie."

Isco, whose current Real Madrid contract will expire next summer, has scored 10 times in 27 La Liga appearances this season, although the 25-year-old is yet to register in the Champions League during the 2016-17 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Zidane: 'Ronaldo best player I have had'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Isco, Diego Simeone, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Isco in action for Real Madrid on September 18, 2016
Isco expecting "very close" Champions League semi-final
 Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Zinedine Zidane: 'Cristiano Ronaldo best player I have coached'
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Report: David de Gea agrees personal terms with Real Madrid
Real Madrid 'consider Mendy swoop'Zidane hails Real Madrid determinationResult: Marcelo secures vital win for Real MadridLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Valencia - as it happenedReal Madrid hoping to nab Barca youngster?
Conte: 'Impossible to guarantee Hazard stay' Jurgen Klopp 'not giving up on Isco'Zinedine Zidane: 'Squad rotation not unjust'Agent: 'Only four clubs can afford Mbappe'Isco hails Real Madrid's squad depth
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla34208660402068
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad35194125448661
8EibarEibar35159115445954
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Valencia35117175061-1140
13Malaga34109154049-939
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
 