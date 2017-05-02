Real Madrid attacker Isco warns his team of the dangers awaiting them when they face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Real Madrid attacker Isco has insisted that his team will have to be at their best to overcome capital rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Real Madrid, who are the holders of the European Cup, will welcome Atletico to the Bernabeu for the first leg of their last-four tie on Tuesday night, before travelling to the Vicente Calderon one week later.

Los Blancos have beaten Atletico in two of the last three Champions League finals, and Isco has claimed that Diego Simeone's side will be out for revenge in their semi-final clash.

"Atletico are a very difficult team and the two-legged matches make it even more difficult," Isco told Codere Apuestas. "I have been in Madrid for four years and in each of the four we have faced them in the Champions League.

"Hopefully the outcome will be the same as in previous years, but they will be really keen to beat us after the two Champions Leagues that we have won. Atletico are a very good team, they have shown that. They compete very well and it is going to be a very close tie."

Isco, whose current Real Madrid contract will expire next summer, has scored 10 times in 27 La Liga appearances this season, although the 25-year-old is yet to register in the Champions League during the 2016-17 campaign.