Zinedine Zidane: 'Cristiano Ronaldo best player I have coached'

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane claims that Cristiano Ronaldo is "the best player" he has ever coached.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has paid tribute to "amazing" Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the club's number seven is "the best player" he has ever coached.

Ronaldo has scored an incredible 396 goals in 388 appearances for Real Madrid since making the move from Manchester United in the summer of 2009.

Zidane has revealed that he regrets not being able to play alongside the Portugal international at the Bernabeu, but is honoured to be able to manage the 32-year-old.

"As a coach, he is the best player I have had. I wasn't able to play with him, unfortunately – but I did play against him. His statistics are amazing," Zidane told reporters.

Reigning European champions Real Madrid will welcome city rivals Atletico Madrid to the Bernabeu for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Zidane hails Real Madrid determination
