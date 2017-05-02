Indeed, Real Madrid have beaten Atletico in two of the last three Champions League rivals, and Los Blancos are attempting to become the first team to successfully defend the trophy in the modern era.

It is the fourth season in succession that these two teams are meeting in the latter stage of the Champions League , and Atletico are yet to claim a victory over Los Blancos during the recent run.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid from the Bernabeu.

6.49pm Tonight will be the 215th meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico in all competitions. Real Madrid lead the head-to-head 109 wins to Atletico's 54, while the remaining 52 fixtures between the capital rivals have finished level. Seven of those meetings have been in the Champions League, and it is Real Madrid that boast four wins to Atletico's one in this particular competition.

6.52pm Incredibly, this is the fourth season in succession that these two teams will face off in the knockout stage of the Champions League, and it is actually a re-run of both the 2013-14 and 2015-16 finals, with Real Madrid winning on both occasions. As well as meeting in two of the last three Champions League finals - which is an incredible statistic in itself - the city rivals also clashed in the quarter-finals of the 2014-15 competition, with Real Madrid securing an 1-0 aggregate success to make the semi-finals.

6.55pm It is the first time that the two teams are meeting in the semi-finals of the European Cup since the 1958-59 campaign, however, with Real Madrid progressing to the final after three legs of that particular match-up. This term, meanwhile, Real Madrid won 3-0 in their La Liga clash at the Vicente Calderon, but the points were shared in a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu on April 8. © Getty Images

6.58pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Bernabeu. Both of these teams were in La Liga action at the weekend – Real Madrid beating Valencia 2-1, and Atletico winning 5-0 at Las Palmas. Any alterations? Let's have a look at the two XIs here...

7.02pm TEAMS! REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo ATLETICO: Oblak; Lucas, Savic, Godin, Luis; Gabi, Saul, Koke; Carrasco, Gameiro, Griezmann

7.05pm Raphael Varane has been passed fit for Real Madrid tonight following a hamstring injury, with the Frenchman starting alongside Sergio Ramos at centre-back as Nacho drops to the bench. Isco, meanwhile, is the player selected alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the final third, with Gareth Bale on the sidelines with a calf problem. No real surprises in the home side's XI at the Bernabeu. © SilverHub

7.08pm As for Atletico, injuries to Juanfran, Jose Gimenez and Sime Vrsaljko means that there is a spot at right-back for Lucas Hernandez, who signed a new long-term deal at the club earlier this week. Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, meanwhile, has returned from a shoulder problem to start alongside Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro in a three-pronged attack. Fernando Torres starts on the bench.

7.12pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 35 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Madrid. I shall speak about Atletico a little bit later, but let's start with the hosts Real Madrid, who have reached the semi-finals of the European Cup for the seventh successive season - a record in the competition. Los Blancos, however, are desperate to become the first team to successfully defend the Champions League. It would be some achievement for head coach Zinedine Zidane.

7.15pm Italian side Napoli were comfortably dispatched 6-2 on aggregate in this season's round of 16, but it was always going to be a difficult tie against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, with many fancying the German champions to land the title this season. Los Blancos secured a very impressive 2-1 victory at the Allianz Arena in the first leg, however, before winning 4-2 after extra-time at the Bernabeu to ensure that they would make the final four of this famous competition once again. © Getty Images

7.18pm The destination of La Liga is still in Real Madrid's hands despite the fact that they currently sit second behind the champions Barcelona on the head-to-head record, but Los Blancos' focus will be on the Champions League this week as they close on another final, which will bring the chance to win a 12th European Cup. Incredibly, Real Madrid have scored in each of their last 35 Champions League home matches, while they have won 35 of their last 41 European fixtures at the Bernabeu.

7.22pm That said, the Madrid giants have actually only won two of their last seven European Cup semi-finals, while they have lost 13 of their previous 28 last-four fixtures in this particular competition. There is a reason why no team has been able to successfully defend the Champions League in the modern era, but Real Madrid are certainly good enough to become the first. Time will tell!

7.25pm Real Madrid were wounded on April 23 when they suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Barcelona in La Liga, but Zidane's side have won their last two, including a 2-1 victory over Valencia on Saturday afternoon to ensure that they remained in control of their own destiny in Spain's top flight. © SilverHub

7.28pm Atletico, meanwhile, have now reached the semi-finals of the Champions League for the third time in four seasons, having never made this stage previously, which is an indication of Diego Simeone's excellent work at the Vicente Calderon. There is just something about Atletico and this competition, with many feeling that this could be the year that they land the crown after losing in two of the last three finals.

7.32pm It would be fair to say that Atletico have had a fairly kind route to this stage of the competition, with Bayer Leverkusen failing to provide a test in the round of 16, although English champions Leicester City did give the Spanish giants a scare in their two-legged quarter-final. A 1-0 home win in the first leg ultimately proved enough to make the semi-finals, however, with Leicester only managing a 1-1 draw in the return.

7.35pm Atletico have been unable to launch a challenge for La Liga this season, with 10 points currently separating Simeone's side from joint-leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid, although the Red and Whites will enter this match off the back of a thumping 5-0 win over Las Palmas at the weekend. © Getty Images

7.38pm Simeone's side have won 10 and drawn six of their last 22 away games in the Champions League, while all six of their defeats came by a one-goal margin. Atletico are actually unbeaten in the home legs of all five of their previous European Cup semi-finals, but will be wary of the first leg at the Bernabeu.

7.42pm So there we have it. The two teams have joined us on the pitch ahead of the first period at the Bernabeu. It must be said that the atmosphere inside the stadium is wonderful - both sets of supporters are in fine voice. I fancy Real Madrid tonight, but with Atletico scoring an away goal.

0 min KICKOFF! Atletico kick things off at the Bernabeu...

2 min ... the state of the pitch at the Bernabeu is just exceptional. It is actually a carpet. As expected, it has been a fast-paced start to this match as both teams look for early possession of the ball. Atletico have already dropped into a narrow 4-3-3 formation, with Gameiro inside Griezmann and Carrasco.

4 min Tonight's referee is England's Martin Atkinson, while Michael Oliver is among the assistants at the Bernabeu. Let's hope that we are not talking about the officials at the end of this match, rather than a brilliant game between these two capital rivals. It has been a positive start from Atletico tonight.

4 min Ronaldo hits one from distance, but his effort was always wide of the post.

6 min No chances for either side in the opening six minutes, but Atletico boss Diego Simeone will be delighted with his team's start to this match. The visitors are having plenty of possession here.

7 min CHANCE! Wonderful chance for Real Madrid to take the lead as Carvajal drives into the Atletico box before looking to beat Oblak, but the Atletico stopper makes a smart save. The ball actually then falls to Benzema inside the box, but the Frenchman cannot convert under pressure!

10 min GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid (Ronaldo)

11 min Guess who?! Real Madrid make the breakthrough in the 10th minute of this semi-final as Casemiro lifts a dangerous cross into the Atletico box, and Ronaldo rises to power his header past Oblak!

13 min Atletico were impressive in the opening six minutes of this match, but Real Madrid are very much on the front foot at the moment as they look to net a quick-fire second. The stadium is bouncing here.

15 min Pass, pass, pass from Real Madrid as they continue to force the issue in the final third. Benzema looks to make ground close to the Atletico box, but Savic is across to clear behind the goal.

16 min SAVE! Real Madrid come close to a second as Varane rises inside the Atletico box to head a Kroos corner towards goal, but Oblak is on hand to make a really smart save.

17 min Oblak drops down to keep out an Isco strike from distance.

17 min CHANCE! Wonderful chance for Atletico as Gameiro drives into the Real Madrid box before looking to round Navas, but the Real Madrid goalkeeper gets a massive hand on the ball!

20 min I expected a pretty tight game at the Bernabeu, but it has been a very open affair with 20 minutes on the clock. Real Madrid lead courtesy of a header from Ronaldo, but Atletico have shown me enough to think that they will get on the scoresheet tonight. It has been a brilliant first leg thus far.

21 min Oblak saves an effort from Benzema after Carvajal had broken clear down the right once again. Atletico have been a little passive in their challenges in the opening 21 minutes of this match.

23 min Better from Atletico in the last couple of minutes as they threaten from two set pieces, but Real Madrid manage to clear their lines. We have not seen an awful lot from Griezmann in the opening stages of this clash at the Bernabeu, but Gameiro has been dangerous on the shoulder of Real Madrid's defence.

24 min CLOSE! Modric's low effort just misses Oblak's post!

26 min BOOKING! Koke (Atletico) is booked for a foul on Modric.

28 min Atletico have been too passive in the opening 28 minutes of this match. Real Madrid are being afforded far too much space in the final third of the field, with Ronaldo and Benzema linking once again. You just get the feeling that Atletico cannot afford to concede a second at this stage of the match.

29 min CLOSE! Stunning work from Ronaldo as the number seven dances past Lucas before finding Benzema with a super cross, and the striker's over-head kick is just wide of the post!

31 min Atletico have a free kick in a dangerous area as Carvajal brings Carrasco to the ground...

32 min ... CHANCE! Griezmann chips a wonderful ball into Godin, but the centre-back lifts his effort over the crossbar from close range. Sensational invention from Griezmann there!

34 min Possession football from Real Madrid in the last couple of minutes, but Atletico are much tighter at the back as they continue to shuffle across and clear their lines. It remains 1-0 to the home side.

36 min Simeone has just pulled Koke across to have a word, and it does appear that the Spaniard has moved into a wider position. Real Madrid are having a lot of joy between Atletico's midfield and defence, and it seems Simeone has spotted something. Possibly stopping Carvajal breaking forward.

38 min Better from Atletico in the last couple of minutes as they pass and probe in the final third of the field, and you get the feeling that there is something in this match for the away side.

41 min Atletico continue to threaten as Carrasco breaks down the right before delivering, but Varane is across to clear ahead of Koke, who has been more involved since that chat with Simeone. Real Madrid just need to be careful here as they come under increasing pressure late in the first period.

43 min Casemiro has been patched-up after an aerial challenge, and it does appear that the Brazilian will be fit to continue. The pressure from Atletico continues in the latter stages of this first period.

45 min Smart defending from Lucas as the Atletico full-back prevents Marcelo from driving into the away side's box. Godin then rises to clear the resulting corner as we head for the half-time break.

45 min+1 Carvajal looks to have pulled his hamstring for Real Madrid here.

45 min+2 Carvajal's injury came in a high challenge with Saul, and there is some concern for the right-back.

45 min+2 It appears the half-time break will be used to assess Carvajal.

45 min+3 HALF-TIME: Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid

8.33pm So there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Real Madrid leading Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the interval courtesy of Ronaldo's 33rd goal of the season. Atletico have had their moments, however, and it was the visitors that ended the opening 45 minutes on the front foot.

8.38pm STATISTICS! Real Madrid have shaded the possession with 64%, while they have had 11 attempts - six of which were on target. Atletico, meanwhile, only managed one attempt in the first period, but they created a number of dangerous situations. Just the one yellow card - Koke (26 min).

8.43pm BENCH WATCH! Carvajal limped off the field in the final stages of the first period, and it does appear that Real Madrid will be forced into a half-time change, with Nacho likely to enter. Zidane, however, also has attacking options in the shape of Asensio, Lucas Vasquez, James and Alvaro Morata. Atletico, meanwhile, have the likes of Correa, Gaitan, Fernando Torres and Thomas in reserve.

46 min RESTART! Real Madrid resume the action at the Bernabeu...

47 min ... REAL MADRID SUB! Spanish defender Nacho replaces Carvajal, who picked up a hamstring injury in the final stages of the first period. That is a blow for the home side.

48 min Savic is fortunate to escape a yellow card after chopping Ronaldo to the deck inside the Atletico half. It has been a careful and considered start to the second period from both teams here.

48 min BOOKING! Isco (Real Madrid) is booked for a late challenge on Lucas.

51 min You still get the feeling that there is something in this game for Atletico, who are very dangerous when Griezmann and Carrasco have space to attack in the final third. The foul count is rising here, and it would not be a surprise to see a flurry of yellow cards in the second 45 minutes.

52 min Ronaldo dances away from the challenge of two Atletico players before delivering a low cross towards Benzema, but Koke is on hand to clear behind a corner. Super work from Ronaldo there.

53 min BOOKING! Saul (Atletico) is booked for a foul on Nacho.

55 min The atmosphere inside the Bernabeu has dropped at the start of the second period, which is an indication of the drop in intensity. Atletico continue to create decent moments in the final third, although Navas has not yet had a serious save to make in the opening 55 minutes of this game.

57 min Good spell for Atletico in the last couple of minutes as they put the pressure on the Real Madrid defence. Carrasco decides to have a go from distance, but his effort was always rising.

58 min ATLETICO SUBS! Torres and Gaitan replace Gameiro and Saul for Atletico.

61 min Little under 30 minutes of the first leg remaining at the Bernabeu, and Atletico are enjoying a really good period as they continue to force the issue in the final third. Koke decides to have a go from distance, but his effort was always moving wide of the post. Still 1-0 Real Madrid in the capital.

63 min Isco shows super feet inside the Atletico half before looking to find Benzema with a chipped pass, but Oblak is on hand to claim. Ronaldo's goal continues to separate the two teams in Madrid.

65 min We are entering the stage of the match where Real Madrid boss Zidane will be considering changes. James Rodriguez, Morata and Asensio are all capable of making a difference in the final third, although it would be harsh to take off Isco, who has been heavily involved in the second period.

67 min Kroos finds Benzema inside the Atletico box, but his cross is straight over the crossbar.

68 min REAL MADRID SUB! Marco Asensio replaces Isco for Real Madrid.

68 min ATLETICO SUB! Correa replaces Carrasco for Atletico.

71 min Little under 20 minutes of football remaining at the Bernabeu, and Real Madrid still lead 1-0 courtesy of Ronaldo's header in the first period. You still get the feeling that there is another goal in this match, however, especially with Atletico's willingness to commit numbers forward here.

73 min Savic challenges Ramos inside the Real Madrid box, but the referee blows for a free kick, allowing the home side to escape a dangerous situation. Atletico are on the front foot at the moment.

73 min GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid (Ronaldo)

74 min Real Madrid double their lead in the 73rd minute as Ronaldo pops up with his second of the night. The ball falls kindly for the number seven after smart work from Benzema, and the Portugal international smashed the ball into the back of the net. What a massive goal that might be!

76 min Gaitan delivers a dangerous free kick into the Real Madrid box, but again the whistle goes for a free kick. The home side are preparing to make their third and final change of the night here.

78 min REAL MADRID SUB! Lucas Vasquez replaces Benzema.

79 min Koke, who is on a yellow, brings Modric to the deck, and the Spaniard is fortunate to escape a second booking. Atletico really need to find something in the final 10 minutes of this match.

81 min CHANCE! Wonderful from Asensio as the Real Madrid youngster drives down the left before picking out Vasquez, but the Spaniard turns wide of the post from inside the Atletico box!

83 min One goal for Atletico, and the semi-final would have a different complexion ahead of the second leg at the Vicente Calderon. As it stands, however, Real Madrid would be the overwhelming favourites.

83 min BOOKING! Savic (Atletico) is booked for a late tackle on Ronaldo.

85 min Pass, pass, pass from Real Madrid as the minutes tick on at the Bernabeu.

86 min GOAL! Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid (Ronaldo)

87 min Oh my word! Another hat-trick! Real Madrid lead 3-0 at the Bernabeu as Ronaldo turns the ball home from close range after a brilliant run and cross from Vasquez. What a machine!

89 min Modric misses the post with a volley as Real Madrid threaten to score a fourth. Atletico have fallen apart in the last 10 minutes, and they are staring Champions League elimination in the face.

90 min+1 Asensio looks to find Ronaldo with a cross from the left, but Koke does enough to turn the ball behind for a corner. Ronaldo would have fancied a fourth if that cross found the number seven.

90 min+2 We are into the second of three additional minutes at the Bernabeu.

90 min+4 FULL-TIME: Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid