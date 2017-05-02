Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid from the Bernabeu.
It is the fourth season in succession that these two teams are meeting in the latter stage of the Champions League, and Atletico are yet to claim a victory over Los Blancos during the recent run.
Indeed, Real Madrid have beaten Atletico in two of the last three Champions League rivals, and Los Blancos are attempting to become the first team to successfully defend the trophy in the modern era.
Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.
© Getty Images
REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo
ATLETICO: Oblak; Lucas, Savic, Godin, Luis; Gabi, Saul, Koke; Carrasco, Gameiro, Griezmann
© SilverHub
© Getty Images
© SilverHub
© Getty Images