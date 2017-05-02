May 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
 

Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez ruled out of Real Madrid tie

Jose Gimenez for Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2015
Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez will miss Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid with a thigh injury.
Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez has been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid after suffering a thigh injury at the weekend.

Gimenez suffered the injury during Atletico's 5-0 win over Las Palmas on Saturday, but it had initially been thought that the Uruguay international would be fit to take part in the European tie.

A statement on Atletico's official website, however, has revealed that Gimenez suffered a "grade two muscular injury in his left adductor" against Las Palmas, which has ruled him out of this week's Champions League semi-final.

The 22-year-old's absence means that Atletico are short of options at right-back, with Juanfran and Sime Vrsaljko also unavailable for the clash at the Bernabeu.

Gimenez has been strongly linked with a summer move to Manchester United in recent months.

