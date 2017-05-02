Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez will miss Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid with a thigh injury.

Gimenez suffered the injury during Atletico's 5-0 win over Las Palmas on Saturday, but it had initially been thought that the Uruguay international would be fit to take part in the European tie.

A statement on Atletico's official website, however, has revealed that Gimenez suffered a "grade two muscular injury in his left adductor" against Las Palmas, which has ruled him out of this week's Champions League semi-final.

The 22-year-old's absence means that Atletico are short of options at right-back, with Juanfran and Sime Vrsaljko also unavailable for the clash at the Bernabeu.

Gimenez has been strongly linked with a summer move to Manchester United in recent months.