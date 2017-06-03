Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
1-4
Real Madrid
Mandzukic (27')
Dybala (12'), Pjanic (66'), Sandro (70'), Cuadrado (72')
Cuadrado (84')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (62'), Asensio (90')
Ramos (31'), Carvajal (42'), Kroos (53')

Sergio Ramos: "We are the deserving winners"

Sergio Ramos kisses the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos says that his side were "deserving winners" in their 4-1 Champions League victory over Juventus.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 22:52 UK

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has branded his side "deserving winners" after they defeated Juventus 4-1 to retain the Champions League crown.

Los Blancos became the first club to achieve that feat since the competition's rebrand from the European Cup in 1992 and the first club to reach 12 European titles.

"We had a date with history, we really wanted to win and we managed to achieve what no one has ever done before - win two Champions League finals in a row," Ramos told reporters after the game.

"We made very few mistakes, and we are the deserving winners."

The victory - Real's third in the last four seasons - also marked the first time in 59 years that the club won both the domestic title and in Europe.

Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Gareth Bale: 'This is a dream come true'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sergio Ramos, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Live Commentary: Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Result: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Real Madrid to Champions League glory
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'We showed we are the best'
Ramos: "We are the deserving winners"Kroos hails "unbelievable" achievementGareth Bale: 'This is a dream come true'Real Madrid 'prepare formal De Gea bid'Team News: Isco starts, Bale on bench
Morata agrees to make AC Milan switch?Real open to Man United offer for Bale?Ronaldo hails "very good" De GeaMorientes 'not surprised' by ZidaneRonaldo: 'I will never be a striker'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 