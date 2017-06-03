Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
1-4
Real Madrid
Mandzukic (27')
Dybala (12'), Pjanic (66'), Sandro (70'), Cuadrado (72')
Cuadrado (84')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (62'), Asensio (90')
Ramos (31'), Carvajal (42'), Kroos (53')

Cristiano Ronaldo: 'We showed we are the best'

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Real Madrid hitman Cristiano Ronaldo says that his side have demonstrated why they are "the best" in Europe after their Champions League victory.
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 22:32 UK

Real Madrid frontman Cristiano Ronaldo has said that his side have now demonstrated why they are "the best" team in Europe.

The Portuguese got on the scoresheet twice as Madrid swept aside Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff to claim a second consecutive Champions League victory and a record 12th European title.

For Ronaldo, his contributions tonight also took him to 600 career goals and made him the first player to score in three Champions League finals.

"We're the first team to win the Champions League two years running, I scored two goals in the final and I'm the top scorer in the competition this season, so I'm happy," Ronaldo told beIN Sport.

"It's another record for us and we deserve it. The goal now is to win the next Champions League as we won this one, showing that we're the best and taking advantage of the support we had right from the beginning.

"I prepared for this, and we knew that the big trophies are won right at the end. Zinedine Zidane spoke to us positively and transmitted his belief to us. He knows that we're very good, and we showed that we are very good. It has been an impressive end to the season."

Real Madrid will now take on Europa League winners Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday, August 8.

Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
