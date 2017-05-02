May 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
3-0
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
Ronaldo (10', 73', 86')
Isco (48')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Koke (26'), Niguez (53'), Savic (83')

Toni Kroos: 'Real Madrid surpassed expectations against Atletico Madrid'

Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos admits that his side did not expect to run out such comfortable winners during their Champions League semi-final first leg with Atletico.
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 22:38 UK

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has admitted that his side did not expect to run out such comfortable victors from the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid this evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show once again at the Bernabeu as he repeated his quarter-final heroics with another hat-trick to send Real to the brink of a second consecutive final in Europe's premier club competition.

Kroos acknowledged that his side are now in the driving seat at the halfway stage of the tie, but insists that it is not yet over ahead of their trip to the Vicente Calderon next Wednesday.

"It's a very good result, much more than we expected, but it is just the first leg," he told BT Sport.

"We had the extra man in midfield and we controlled the game, we were able to pass the ball in dangerous areas.

"We deserved the win but now we go to the Calderon. It is great to have a player like Ronaldo. You need someone to score to get the result and he is unbelievable."

Real are bidding to become the first team to retain the trophy in the Champions League era.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid - as it happened
 Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Champions League semi-final is not over'
 Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Toni Kroos: 'Real Madrid surpassed expectations against Atletico Madrid'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla35208762441868
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad35194125448661
8EibarEibar35159115445954
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Malaga35119154451-742
13Valencia35117175061-1140
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
 