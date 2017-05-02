Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos admits that his side did not expect to run out such comfortable winners during their Champions League semi-final first leg with Atletico.

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show once again at the Bernabeu as he repeated his quarter-final heroics with another hat-trick to send Real to the brink of a second consecutive final in Europe's premier club competition.

Kroos acknowledged that his side are now in the driving seat at the halfway stage of the tie, but insists that it is not yet over ahead of their trip to the Vicente Calderon next Wednesday.

"It's a very good result, much more than we expected, but it is just the first leg," he told BT Sport.

"We had the extra man in midfield and we controlled the game, we were able to pass the ball in dangerous areas.

"We deserved the win but now we go to the Calderon. It is great to have a player like Ronaldo. You need someone to score to get the result and he is unbelievable."

Real are bidding to become the first team to retain the trophy in the Champions League era.