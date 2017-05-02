Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo warns his side that their Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid is not over despite a 3-0 first-leg victory.

Ronaldo's 42nd hat-trick for Los Blancos saw the 11-time European champions put one foot in another final as they outclassed Diego Simeone's side at the Bernabeu.

The two teams will meet again for the second leg at the Vicente Calderon next Wednesday, and Ronaldo insists that his side will still have to complete the job.

"It was a total team match. We have a good advantage, but this is not closed. Atletico is very strong, they are not in the semi-finals by chance and we have to concentrate on Wednesday," he told reporters.

"I just want you not to whistle me. Otherwise, I will always try to give everything for them."

Ronaldo has now scored 400 goals for Real Madrid, a record 103 of which have come in the Champions League.