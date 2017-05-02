May 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
3-0
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
Ronaldo (10', 73', 86')
Isco (48')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Koke (26'), Niguez (53'), Savic (83')

Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Champions League semi-final is not over'

Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo warns his side that their Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid is not over despite a 3-0 first-leg victory.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 22:31 UK

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has warned his side that their semi-final against city rivals Atletico Madrid is not over despite their 3-0 win in the first leg this evening.

Ronaldo's 42nd hat-trick for Los Blancos saw the 11-time European champions put one foot in another final as they outclassed Diego Simeone's side at the Bernabeu.

The two teams will meet again for the second leg at the Vicente Calderon next Wednesday, and Ronaldo insists that his side will still have to complete the job.

"It was a total team match. We have a good advantage, but this is not closed. Atletico is very strong, they are not in the semi-finals by chance and we have to concentrate on Wednesday," he told reporters.

"I just want you not to whistle me. Otherwise, I will always try to give everything for them."

Ronaldo has now scored 400 goals for Real Madrid, a record 103 of which have come in the Champions League.

AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao in action during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Radamel Falcao: 'Anything is possible'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Simeone, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid - as it happened
 Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Champions League semi-final is not over'
 Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Toni Kroos: 'Real Madrid surpassed expectations against Atletico Madrid'
Simone not giving up on CL semi-finalResult: Ronaldo nets hat-trick against AtleticoTeam News: Two changes apiece in CL Madrid derbyXavi: Messi "best player in history"Liverpool 'resigned to losing Coutinho'
Preview: Real Madrid vs. Atletico MadridIsco expecting "very close" semi-finalZidane: 'Ronaldo best player I have had'Real Madrid 'consider Mendy swoop'De Gea 'agrees personal terms with Real'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid - as it happened
 Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Champions League semi-final is not over'
 Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Toni Kroos: 'Real Madrid surpassed expectations against Atletico Madrid'
Simone not giving up on CL semi-finalResult: Ronaldo nets hat-trick against AtleticoTeam News: Two changes apiece in CL Madrid derbyGriezmann wants close to £300k a week at United?Preview: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid
Gimenez ruled out of Real Madrid tieLucas Hernandez signs new Atletico dealAtletico 'favourites to sign Lucas Moura'Schick on Inter, Atletico radar?Manchester United 'hold Jan Oblak talks'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla35208762441868
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad35194125448661
8EibarEibar35159115445954
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Malaga35119154451-742
13Valencia35117175061-1140
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
 