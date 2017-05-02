Patrick van Aanholt "sorry" for relegated Sunderland

Patrick van Aanholt celebrates scoring during the game between Sunderland and Aston Villa on January 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt expresses sympathy for former club Sunderland following their relegation from the Premier League.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 21:53 UK

Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt has expressed sympathy for former club Sunderland following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth on Saturday to confirm their relegation from the top flight, with David Moyes's side sitting 13 points from safety with only four games of the season remaining.

Van Aanholt left Sunderland to join Palace in January and was later critical of his former employers, but he has revealed that he was "sad" to see them drop out of the Premier League.

"I am very sorry for Sunderland. I spent two-and-a-half years there and they basically helped me into the Premier League, I am sad for them," he told Palace's official website.

"But I am at Palace now and I have moved on - we still need another win to get to 41 points and be safe and I am very positive we will do that."

Palace currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

