Radamel Falcao: 'Anything is possible'

AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao insists that "anything is possible" ahead of his side's Champions League semi-final first leg against Juventus.

AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao has insisted that "anything is possible" ahead of his side's Champions League semi-final with Juventus on Wednesday night.

Monaco welcome the Italian champions to the Stade Louis II for the first leg tomorrow night as they look to upset the odds and reach the final of the competition for the first time since 2004.

Juventus have conceded just two goals in this season's competition, including keeping clean sheets in both quarter-final legs against Barcelona, but Falcao is confident that his side can cause their defence problems.

"[Juve] are a balanced team and one which is difficult to budge," the 31-year-old told L'Equipe.

"They are a great defensive unit, but anything is possible. Monaco's attack is also very good."

Monaco are the top scorers in Europe's top five leagues this season, with Falcao alone contributing 28 goals across all competitions.