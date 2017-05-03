May 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
MonacoAS Monaco
vs.
Juventus
 

Radamel Falcao: 'Anything is possible'

AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao in action during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao insists that "anything is possible" ahead of his side's Champions League semi-final first leg against Juventus.
AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao has insisted that "anything is possible" ahead of his side's Champions League semi-final with Juventus on Wednesday night.

Monaco welcome the Italian champions to the Stade Louis II for the first leg tomorrow night as they look to upset the odds and reach the final of the competition for the first time since 2004.

Juventus have conceded just two goals in this season's competition, including keeping clean sheets in both quarter-final legs against Barcelona, but Falcao is confident that his side can cause their defence problems.

"[Juve] are a balanced team and one which is difficult to budge," the 31-year-old told L'Equipe.

"They are a great defensive unit, but anything is possible. Monaco's attack is also very good."

Monaco are the top scorers in Europe's top five leagues this season, with Falcao alone contributing 28 goals across all competitions.

Italy's midfielder Claudio Marchisio (L) celebrates with Italy's forward Graziano Pelle (R) after scoring a penalty during the friendly football match between Italy and Romania, on November 17, 2015
Your Comments
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and AS Monaco counterpart Leonardo Jardim discusses a controversial penalty call during the Champions League last 16 first leg between the two sides at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'regularly watches Chelsea matches'
 Germany captain Lothar Matthaus lifts the World Cup trophy on July 08, 1990.
Lothar Matthaus: 'Bayern Munich to raid AS Monaco for players'
 AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim watches on during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Preview: AS Monaco vs. Juventus
 General view before during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 31, 2014
Report: Patrik Schick on Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid radar
