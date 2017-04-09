Apr 9, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney doubt for Sunderland trip due to ankle injury

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's trip to Sunderland due to an ankle injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 10:51 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League match against Sunderland due to an ankle injury.

The club captain has started just one top-flight match in 2017 and has been hampered with three separate injury problems over the past two months.

Rooney was not in the squad for Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford, and after the match, Mourinho revealed that his forward suffered an injury after making a substitute appearance in last Saturday's goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion.

"Two ankles, so I don't know [if he will be fit for the Sunderland game]," the Manchester Evening News quotes Mourinho as saying. "I don't know but two ankles, I don't think it's easy to recover in a couple of days."

Rooney has started just nine Premier League games this season, scoring two goals and creating five assists.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 