Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League match against Sunderland due to an ankle injury.

The club captain has started just one top-flight match in 2017 and has been hampered with three separate injury problems over the past two months.

Rooney was not in the squad for Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford, and after the match, Mourinho revealed that his forward suffered an injury after making a substitute appearance in last Saturday's goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion.

"Two ankles, so I don't know [if he will be fit for the Sunderland game]," the Manchester Evening News quotes Mourinho as saying. "I don't know but two ankles, I don't think it's easy to recover in a couple of days."

Rooney has started just nine Premier League games this season, scoring two goals and creating five assists.