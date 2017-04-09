Apr 9, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Ndong (85')
Larsson (43')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ibrahimovic (30'), Mkhitaryan (46'), Rashford (89')
Shaw (15'), Lingard (64'), Fellaini (79'), Martial (82'), Darmian (92')

Team News: Marouane Fellaini skippers Manchester United against Sunderland

Manchester United midfielders Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Marouane Fellaini has been handed the captain's armband for today's meeting with Sunderland, as Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho makes five changes to his side.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 12:48 UK

Marouane Fellaini has been handed the captain's armband for Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Belgian international will lead the Red Devils out against former boss David Moyes, whose Black Cats side are in desperate need of three points as they sit bottom of the table and are now 10 adrift of safety.

United boss Jose Mourinho makes five changes to the side that was held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in midweek, with Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw among the starters.

Pogba comes in for his first start since picking up an injury against Rostov on March 16, while Shaw's inclusion comes on the back of some stinging public criticism from his manager in recent weeks.

Sergio Romero also comes in for David de Gea between the sticks and Matteo Darmian deputises for Ashley Young, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of Marcus Rashford the other alteration from last time out.

In terms of the hosts, Moyes has gone with just the one change from their 2-0 loss at Leicester five days ago, bringing in Victor Anichebe in place of Fabio Borini.

Lamine Kone and Jason Denayer again form the core of Sunderland's defence as John O'Shea is absent due to the recent death of his father, as the Black Cats go in search of just a fourth win in 32 league attempts against today's opponents.

There is no place in the squad for Adnan Januzaj this afternoon, meanwhile, as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Sunderland: Pickford, Oviedo, Denayer, Jones, Kone, Ndong, Larsson, Cattermole, Rodwell, Defoe, Anichebe
Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Borini, Khazri, Manquillo, Pienaar, Gibson

Manchester United: Romero, Darmian, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw, Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic, Lingard
Subs: Pereira, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Carrick, Martial, Rashford

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton32149954361851
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Leicester CityLeicester31116143948-939
11Watford31107143652-1637
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
