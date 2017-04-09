Marouane Fellaini has been handed the captain's armband for today's meeting with Sunderland, as Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho makes five changes to his side.

The Belgian international will lead the Red Devils out against former boss David Moyes, whose Black Cats side are in desperate need of three points as they sit bottom of the table and are now 10 adrift of safety.

United boss Jose Mourinho makes five changes to the side that was held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in midweek, with Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw among the starters.

Pogba comes in for his first start since picking up an injury against Rostov on March 16, while Shaw's inclusion comes on the back of some stinging public criticism from his manager in recent weeks.

Sergio Romero also comes in for David de Gea between the sticks and Matteo Darmian deputises for Ashley Young, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of Marcus Rashford the other alteration from last time out.

In terms of the hosts, Moyes has gone with just the one change from their 2-0 loss at Leicester five days ago, bringing in Victor Anichebe in place of Fabio Borini.

Lamine Kone and Jason Denayer again form the core of Sunderland's defence as John O'Shea is absent due to the recent death of his father, as the Black Cats go in search of just a fourth win in 32 league attempts against today's opponents.

There is no place in the squad for Adnan Januzaj this afternoon, meanwhile, as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Sunderland: Pickford, Oviedo, Denayer, Jones, Kone, Ndong, Larsson, Cattermole, Rodwell, Defoe, Anichebe

Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Borini, Khazri, Manquillo, Pienaar, Gibson

Manchester United: Romero, Darmian, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw, Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic, Lingard

Subs: Pereira, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Carrick, Martial, Rashford

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.