Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened

United remained in control after the break, and goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford ensured that Sunderland remained 10 points adrift of safety.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for the visitors, before Sunderland were controversially reduced to 10 men when Sebastian Larsson was sent off for a late challenge on Ander Herrera .

12.31pm Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Sunderland and Hello, and welcome to's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Sunderland and Manchester United

12.34pm There has been a suggestion that Manchester United should ditch their efforts for a place in the top four of the Premier League table in favour of focusing their attentions on winning the Europa League but when you look at the league standings, you have to wonder why? United may sit in sixth place but when winning their games in hand can take them to within a point of fourth-place Manchester City and level with third-place Liverpool, there is no reason why Jose Mourinho should not continue to try to achieve as many points as possible with his strongest team.

12.38pm From Sunderland's perspective, David Moyes has faced questions regarding an incident with a female reporter during the build-up to the fixture with his former club, but that cannot act as a distraction. The North-East outfit have been in dire form and after six matches without scoring a goal, it is imperative that they change that this afternoon. The mood is already gloomy at the Stadium of Light and another game without success will only lead to it being even more unlikelier that they will be a top-flight team next season.

12.40pm Anyway, without further ado, let's get cracking with the team news. There is some interesting selections from Mourinho...

12.41pm SUNDERLAND XI: Pickford, Jones, Denayer, Kone, Oviedo, Cattermole, Rodwell, Ndong, Larsson, Anichebe, Defoe

12.42pm SUNDERLAND SUBSTITUTES: Mannone, Djilobodji, Manquillo, Gibson, Pienaar, Khazri, Borini

12.44pm MANCHESTER UNITED XI: Romero, Darmian, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

12.44pm MANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Perreira, Tuanzebe, Fosu-Mensah, Blind, Carrick, Martial, Rashford

12.48pm Let's start with Sunderland, with Moyes making just the one change from the team which lost at Leicester City in midweek. Victor Anichebe is getting the opportunity to start for the first time since returning from injury, with Fabio Borini dropping down to the bench. Lee Cattermole captains the side on his first appearance at the Stadium of Light since September. Adnan Januzaj is unable to feature against his parent club.

12.52pm As for United, Mourinho has made five alterations, with Marouane Fellaini being handed the captaincy. There is a surprise change in goal with Sergio Romero replacing David de Gea, who isn't involved in the 18-man squad, while Luke Shaw starts despite the criticism which has been aimed at him by his manager. Matteo Darmian starts at right-back in place of the injured Ashley Young, and Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are both given roles in the first XI after beginning the game with Everton on the bench.

12.56pm HEAD TO HEAD! This afternoon's match represents the 145th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with United claiming 64 victories in comparison to 42 wins for Sunderland. Despite United holding a clear advantage from an historical perspective, it has been much closer over the last eight games with Sunderland claiming three triumphs to United's four.

12.59pm In his pre-match television interview with Sky Sports, Mourinho has revealed that De Gea is ruled out with a "small" injury and expects him to return next weekend. He will have no problem in playing Romero, however. The Argentine has made 11 appearances this season, keeping eight clean sheets. In fact, he has only conceded three goals all season, with one of those being a penalty. Makes you wonder why he hasn't played more matches...

1.07pm We have to talk about the inclusion of Luke Shaw because judging by Mourinho's comments over the past seven days, it appeared that he wasn't close to a start but the injury to Ashley Young has effectively forced Mourinho's hand if he intends to rotate his squad over the course of the next six weeks. It will be seen as an opportunity for the left-back but there's no doubting that he will be under pressure to produce a display which satisfies the demands of his manager. Hopefully he comes through it with flying colours - even from a neutral perspective - because he deserves his chance to try to prove that he can still perform to a high standard.

1.11pm We also have to discuss the show of faith in Fellaini, who has been given the captain's armband this afternoon. You may have thought that Ibrahimovic or Herrera would have been more suitable candidates to fulfil the role, but it is the Belgian who is given the opportunity to lead the side. It should not be considered to be a risk by Mourinho, but is certainty a left-field choice. It also appears that he will line up alongside Herrera, rather than occupying a role closer to Ibrahimovic. That responsibility has been given to Pogba.

1.18pm A quick look at Sunderland now because it's to say that Moyes is under pressure at the Stadium of Light, and that's not just because his team are struggling for goals and points. The incident involving a female reporter was arguably blown out of proportion but nevertheless, Moyes acted unprofessionally and not in a way which should be deemed acceptable. He has that monkey on his back now and still faces discussions with the Football Association but for 90 minutes at least, he has to focus on a game of football because even though his team are huge underdogs this afternoon, Moyes is right when he says it is a must-win game. He needs his team to raise their game, but that is going to be a lot easier said than done.

1.22pm PREDICTION! We have to back United to come through this one with minimal fuss. Anything can happen on an given day in the Premier League but it would take a monumental turnaround in levels of performance for Sunderland to prevail in the North-East. We are going to go with a 3-1 win for United, with Ibrahimovic getting back on track with a couple of goals from open play - something he has struggled with over his last half-a-dozen games.

1.26pm It shouldn't be lost that Sunderland can move to within a point of getting off the bottom of the table with a win. The bigger picture is overturning the 10-point deficit behind 17th place, but things would look brighter if they can at least move ahead of local rivals Middlesbrough. That still looks unlikely but I am just trying to offer Sunderland some positive thoughts before this match...

1.28pm The two teams have made their way out onto the pitch at the Stadium of Light. The home supporters are as up for this game as they can possibly be given their recent run of results. That could all change, and improve, with a goal.

1 min Sunderland get us underway.

3 min SHOT! The first shot of the match comes from Lingard, and he nearly celebrates his new contract with a goal from 25 yards, only to see Pickford get across to make the save.

7 min I have to say, it already looks ominous for Sunderland. United are already pushing them back and only a good block denies Lingard's effort testing Pickford for a second time. However, United now have a free kick from just over 20 yards...

8 min It's a rare poor attempt from the Swede, who sees his shot blocked by the wall. Sunderland are then able to clear for a bit of a breather.

12 min Ibrahimovic and Lingard are threatening every time they receive the ball. Lingard, more specifically, has enjoyed an excellent start to this game. It's as if he wants to justify his new contract, and hit back at some of the criticism over the deal.

13 min Sunderland manage to win a corner on the left and the inswinging delivery finds the head of Jones However, he is running away from goal and around 12 yards out when he directs a header wide of the post.

15 min BOOKING! This is sure to impress Mourinho (sarcasm). Shaw is booked for a mistimed challenge on Ndong. Easy decision for the referee, and needless from the left-back.

19 min United are starting to give a few silly fouls away near to goal. Rojo has just produced a high boot that Hulk Hogan would be proud of. It gives Sunderland a chance from 25 yards out, with Larsson standing over the ball.

20 min SHOT! It was Oviedo who eventually got the shot away, given that the set piece was in favour of a left-footer, but he miscued his effort and Romero made the easy save.

24 min It's so far so good as far as Sunderland are concerned. United dominated the opening stages but slowly but surely, they are matching their more illustrious opponents for work-rate. We haven't seen much of Pogba and Mkhitaryan so far.

28 min SHOT! More encouraging play from the home side, who have a spell of possession in and around the penalty area before a chance is created for Cattermole on the edge of the box. However, his shot is too close to Romero, who is able to catch the ball at the first attempt.

29 min SHOT! Back come United and it takes the save of the game from Pickford to stop Lingard finding the bottom corner. The midfielder ran directly towards the Sunderland defence before attempting to curl his effort into the net, but Pickford got down to his left.

30 min GOAL! Sunderland 0-1 Manchester United (Ibrahimovic)

30 min That's a little harsh on Sunderland, but it is some goal from Ibrahimovic. After receiving the ball on the edge of the area, he holds off the defender before driving the ball into the far corner from 20 yards. Pickford had no chance.

33 min United have been boosted by that goal and both Shaw and Pogba have got long-range efforts away since Ibrahimovic's opener. Both were comfortably dealt with by Pickford.

35 min CHANCE! How haven't United scored a second? Ibrahimovic picks out the run of Shaw who sends a wonderful driven cross into the six-yard box. Fellaini looks a certainty to score but his effort is half-blocked before Pickford claims.

39 min SUBSTITUTION! Further problems for Sunderland as Oviedo appears to pull his hamstring. Javier Manquillo is the natural replacement and he is being introduced by Moyes.

40 min CHANCE! What a chance for Sunderland! Anichebe does superbly to control a cross and hold off Bailly at the same time but Romero does well to divert the ball away for a corner. The striker was only a few yards out but that was probably the only reason why Romero was able to make the save.

43 min RED CARD! This is a disaster for Sunderland. Larsson has been sent off for what was deemed a studs-up challenge on Herrera. You can see why the referee has given it, but this isn't near as bad as the one committed by Ross Barkley against Liverpool. That's the best example I can think of. It's harsh on Larsson but he gave the referee a decision to make.

45 min There will be three minutes of added-on time.

45+2 min Herrera is getting booed venomously now. He did make a meal of the challenge, so it seemed. It's not the first time he done that this season, if I recall correctly.

45+3 min HALF TIME: Sunderland 0-1 Manchester United

2.20pm The half-time whistle goes at the Stadium of Light and United lead thanks to that fine effort from Ibrahimovic. The main talking point is the sending off, though. As I say, there will be more obvious red cards this season and you can understand why Larsson feels aggrieved, but he still gave the referee a decision to make in a situation where he didn't need to.

2.34pm The two teams are making their way back out. It doesn't appear that Moyes - or indeed Mourinho - have made any changes.

46 min United get us back underway.

46 min GOAL! Sunderland 0-2 Manchester United (Mkhitaryan)

46 min Well that's not the start to the second half which Sunderland were hoping for. United take less than a minute to create the first chance after the restart and it results in a goal for Mkhitaryan, who drives the ball into the far corner from around 14 yards out.

51 min Sunderland have responded brightly to going two goals behind but I'd say that they have too much to do now. United have only conceded two goals in a game in their last 33 outings. They will extend that record here.

54 min It makes you wonder how Mourinho will approach the remainder of this game. His side are in full control and with the Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht and a Premier League clash with Chelsea to come, he may opt to rest a couple of his stars. They look keen for a third, however, although they are yet to create an opening since Mkhitaryan's goal.

58 min More pressing from United, who almost benefit from a deflected cross which almost deceives Pickford before Herrera drives a long-range shot high into the stands.

60 min SHOT! It has been a while since Defoe has scored a goal and with both Oviedo and Larsson off the pitch, he takes responsibility for a free kick within shooting distance. Unfortunately for the 34-year-old, his strike is too close to Romero.

61 min SUBSTITUTION! Mourinho opts to withdraw Shaw for Blind. Shaw had gone over on his ankle just beforehand but he walked off unaided to an arm round the shoulder from his manager. He's played well today. Just before that, Pogba had volleyed over the crossbar from 12 yards after being set up by Ibrahimovic.

SUBSTITUTION! Lingard receives a booking for a foul but he is brought off by Mourinho straight afterwards. Marcus Rashford is on in his place.

65 min SHOT! To Sunderland's credit, they have done alright since going two goals behind. Defoe has just made space for himself on the edge of the area before driving the ball over the crossbar.

SUBSTITUTION! Moyes makes a second change with Fabio Borini being introduced for Cattermole.

70 min Sunderland now have Borini, Anichebe and Defoe all on the pitch. Given that they already have 10 men, there is so much space for United to break forward and nick a third. Moyes needs to take this approach but it could result in his team losing by four or five.

74 min Sunderland are still doing themselves credit here. They aren't necessarily playing like a team who are 10 points adrift at the bottom of the table. That's a good sign for Moyes but this is going to be another defeat. Can they realistically afford any more this season?

78 min SUBSTITUTION! That's the end of Mkhitaryan's afternoon. He is being replaced by Anthony Martial.

79 min BOOKING! Fellaini goes into the book for kicking the ball away. I'm not sure why he did that. Players don't care about being booked at this stage of the season given that they require 10 yellow cards for a suspension. It's a rule which needs changing, in my opinion.

82 min BOOKING! Martial is now booked for a foul on Pickford. On this occasion, it is a very harsh yellow card.

84 min SHOT! Pogba gets a bit of stick given his price-tag but he has had some near misses this season. This is another, with a 25-yard free kick going marginally wide.

85 min BOOKING! Ndong is the latest player to go into the book for a foul on Darmian.

89 min GOAL! Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United (Rashford)

89 min It has been a while since Rashford scored a goal in the Premier League - 20 games in fact - but he gets on the scoresheet here. The young English forward plays a one-two with Ibrahimovic before driving the ball into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

90 min There will be three minutes of added-on time.

90+2 min BOOKING! It matters very little but Darmian becomes the fifth United player to go into the referee's notebook.

90+3 min FULL TIME: Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United

3.26pm The full-time whistle goes at the Stadium of Light and United have completed a routine win over Sunderland, who never recovered from having Larsson controversially sent off just before half time. It is a result which takes United into fifth place and leaves Sunderland still 10 points adrift at the bottom of the table.