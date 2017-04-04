Harry Winks ruled out for rest of season

Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur confirm that midfielder Harry Winks will miss the rest of the season through injury.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 16:40 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that midfielder Harry Winks will miss the rest of the season through injury.

During Saturday's fixture with Burnley, Winks sustained an ankle injury and it was immediately suspected that he has suffered ligament damage.

On Monday, head coach Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged that the 21-year-old was likely to be absent for the remainder of the campaign, and that has now been officially confirmed by the North London outfit.

The club have said that Winks - who has made 33 appearances in all competitions this season - will continue to be monitored by their medical staff.

Spurs are also continuing to assess Vincent Wanyama, who was also substituted during the game at Turf Moor after picking up a back injury.

