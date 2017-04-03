Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says that midfielder Harry Winks is likely to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that Harry Winks is unlikely to play again this season.

On Saturday, Winks suffered what appeared to be an ankle ligament injury during the 2-0 win at Burnley, and Pochettino has confirmed reports that he may have to do without the England Under-21 international for the rest of the campaign.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "It will be difficult for him to play again this season. He has done scans and after that we will see what the real problem is.

"We hope it is no big issue but he twisted his ankle and now we need to see what happened. We need to see the results of the scan and then to start his recovery."

The 21-year-old has made a total of 33 appearances for Spurs in all competitions this season.