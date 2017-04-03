General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino: 'We must learn from last season'

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident that his side will not make the same mistakes as last season during the closing stages of this term.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 00:37 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has vowed to ensure that his side learn from last season during the closing months of the current campaign.

Spurs's title challenge faltered during the latter stages of 2015-16 as Leicester City stormed to the title before defeats in their final two matches saw them finish third behind Arsenal.

Pochettino's side are again the closest title challengers this term, sitting seven points behind leaders Chelsea, and he insists that they will fight until the end this time around.

"Always I tell the players, 'we must show we have learned from last season', that we are clever, intelligent people. It is true, last season was a great experience for us. It was a tough experience in the end but it is a thing that, for us, we need to think about every time and now give our best, keep our position and fight. I think reducing three points to Chelsea was an important thing for us," he told reporters.

"We will see if we have learned. It's true that the Premier League is more competitive this season. But we are there. There is a lot of work to do but we are fighting. It is an exciting moment and we are conscious about the situation. We are playing for big things; we are in the FA Cup semi-final and second on the table, and I think a better position is impossible.

"[Winning without Harry Kane] is a good thing, it is important because football is a qualitative matter. The squad is very important; we talk about rotation and giving different players the opportunity to play because in 10 months of the competition, when you're also involved in different competitions like the Europa League or Champions League, you need all your players to compete."

Spurs will take on Swansea City on Wednesday looking to make it five wins in a row in all competitions.

Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
Read Next:
Harry Winks hospitalised with ankle injury
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
Erik Lamela undergoes successful surgery on hip injury
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on September 20, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Result: Tottenham Hotspur beat Burnley to close gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea
Pochettino: 'We must learn from last season'Harry Winks hospitalised with ankle injuryPochettino: 'We deserved win over Burnley'Conte: 'Defeat makes title race interesting'Pochettino: 'We are fighting for title'
Team News: Janssen up front for SpursPochettino laughs off Lamela exit claimsChelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'Preview: Burnley vs. Tottenham HotspurLiverpool 'join race to sign Max Meyer'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 