Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident that his side will not make the same mistakes as last season during the closing stages of this term.

Spurs's title challenge faltered during the latter stages of 2015-16 as Leicester City stormed to the title before defeats in their final two matches saw them finish third behind Arsenal.

Pochettino's side are again the closest title challengers this term, sitting seven points behind leaders Chelsea, and he insists that they will fight until the end this time around.

"Always I tell the players, 'we must show we have learned from last season', that we are clever, intelligent people. It is true, last season was a great experience for us. It was a tough experience in the end but it is a thing that, for us, we need to think about every time and now give our best, keep our position and fight. I think reducing three points to Chelsea was an important thing for us," he told reporters.

"We will see if we have learned. It's true that the Premier League is more competitive this season. But we are there. There is a lot of work to do but we are fighting. It is an exciting moment and we are conscious about the situation. We are playing for big things; we are in the FA Cup semi-final and second on the table, and I think a better position is impossible.

"[Winning without Harry Kane] is a good thing, it is important because football is a qualitative matter. The squad is very important; we talk about rotation and giving different players the opportunity to play because in 10 months of the competition, when you're also involved in different competitions like the Europa League or Champions League, you need all your players to compete."

Spurs will take on Swansea City on Wednesday looking to make it five wins in a row in all competitions.