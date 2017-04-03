Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris admits that he is more concerned about securing a Champions League spot than catching Premier League leaders Chelsea.

A 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday, coupled with Chelsea's shock 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace, breathed new life into the title race for Tottenham as they closed the gap on Antonio Conte's side to seven points.

However, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal also looking to finish in the top four, Lloris admitted that he is more concerned about holding off the chasing pack.

"Yes, it's a good feeling because it means even if Chelsea are a big team with big players it's not done. But I want to repeat that the most important thing is to stay focused on ourselves and we will see where we are at the end. Honestly, it doesn't change my mind or the minds of my teammates," he told reporters.

"We need to carry on because it's very tight in the league behind us. I prefer to look backwards and to look at what is happening behind us because this is the final race. It's a key moment of the season. We don't talk about the title because even seven points is a big gap at this stage of the season."

Spurs take on Swansea City on Wednesday looking for a sixth consecutive win in all competitions.