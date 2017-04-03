Hugo Lloris: 'Top-four spot is primary goal'

Hugo Lloris celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris admits that he is more concerned about securing a Champions League spot than catching Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 00:49 UK

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has warned that his side must focus on securing a Champions League place before they can think about catching Premier League leaders Chelsea.

A 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday, coupled with Chelsea's shock 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace, breathed new life into the title race for Tottenham as they closed the gap on Antonio Conte's side to seven points.

However, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal also looking to finish in the top four, Lloris admitted that he is more concerned about holding off the chasing pack.

"Yes, it's a good feeling because it means even if Chelsea are a big team with big players it's not done. But I want to repeat that the most important thing is to stay focused on ourselves and we will see where we are at the end. Honestly, it doesn't change my mind or the minds of my teammates," he told reporters.

"We need to carry on because it's very tight in the league behind us. I prefer to look backwards and to look at what is happening behind us because this is the final race. It's a key moment of the season. We don't talk about the title because even seven points is a big gap at this stage of the season."

Spurs take on Swansea City on Wednesday looking for a sixth consecutive win in all competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 