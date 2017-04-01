Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Attendance: 21,684
Burnley
0-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Keane (47'), Barnes (79')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Dier (66'), Heung-min (78')

Mauricio Pochettino: Seven points is "a massive difference"

Mauricio Pochettino, manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane on December 13, 2015 in London, England.
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino acknowledges that a seven-point gap behind Premier League leaders Chelsea is still "a massive difference".
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged that his side still have a lot of work to do in order to catch Premier League leaders Chelsea.

After the Blues lost at home to Crystal Palace, Spurs were able to reduce the margin behind their London rivals to seven points with a 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Pochettino says that the gap is still "a massive difference", but he has suggested that "nothing is impossible" between now and the end of the season.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "We reduced the gap by three points but it's still a big gap, seven is a massive difference.

"In football, all can happen. That's a good reason for all - belief is the most important thing in football - not only quality, running or being strong. Belief, faith and fight. Nothing is impossible in football and that is our idea, our philosophy."

On Wednesday night, Spurs make the trip to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea City, while Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
Your Comments
