Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino acknowledges that a seven-point gap behind Premier League leaders Chelsea is still "a massive difference".

After the Blues lost at home to Crystal Palace, Spurs were able to reduce the margin behind their London rivals to seven points with a 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Pochettino says that the gap is still "a massive difference", but he has suggested that "nothing is impossible" between now and the end of the season.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "We reduced the gap by three points but it's still a big gap, seven is a massive difference.

"In football, all can happen. That's a good reason for all - belief is the most important thing in football - not only quality, running or being strong. Belief, faith and fight. Nothing is impossible in football and that is our idea, our philosophy."

On Wednesday night, Spurs make the trip to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea City, while Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.