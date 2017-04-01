Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino reveals that he is waiting to see how long Harry Winks will miss through injury after being taken to hospital for scans.

Harry Winks was taken to hospital to undergo scans following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The England Under-21s international picked up the injury to his ankle during the first half of the Premier League clash at Turf Moor after falling into the dugout.

Winks was given oxygen following his attempted tackle on Stephen Ward and later taken to hospital, but Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is unsure of the extent of the damage at this point.

"He is in hospital now, doing scans. Now we need to wait," he told reporters following his side's latest victory. "We wish it is not a big issue and we hope it's not a big problem for the future for him."

Tottenham also have worries over Victor Wanyama and Vincent Janssen, who also went off injured in Lancashire, having already lost Harry Kane, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela.