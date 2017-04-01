Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Attendance: 21,684
Burnley
0-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Keane (47'), Barnes (79')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Dier (66'), Heung-min (78')

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks hospitalised with ankle injury

Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino reveals that he is waiting to see how long Harry Winks will miss through injury after being taken to hospital for scans.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 09:32 UK

Harry Winks was taken to hospital to undergo scans following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The England Under-21s international picked up the injury to his ankle during the first half of the Premier League clash at Turf Moor after falling into the dugout.

Winks was given oxygen following his attempted tackle on Stephen Ward and later taken to hospital, but Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is unsure of the extent of the damage at this point.

"He is in hospital now, doing scans. Now we need to wait," he told reporters following his side's latest victory. "We wish it is not a big issue and we hope it's not a big problem for the future for him."

Tottenham also have worries over Victor Wanyama and Vincent Janssen, who also went off injured in Lancashire, having already lost Harry Kane, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela.

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks hospitalised with ankle injury
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on September 20, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Result: Tottenham Hotspur beat Burnley to close gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea
Pochettino: 'We deserved win over Burnley'
Preview: Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur
