Middlesbrough caretaker boss Steve Agnew reveals that defender Fabio will miss the next two games because of concussion.

Middlesbrough caretaker boss Steve Agnew has backed the club's medical staff for their treatment of Fabio both during and after the goalless draw with Swansea City.

The full-back suffered a head injury at the Liberty Stadium, leading to the Brazilian being substituted, and it proved to be the correct decision after he was found to have suffered a concussion.

Fabio will now miss Boro's next two fixtures, but Agnew was paid credit to members of his backroom staff for the way in which the situation was dealt with.

The 51-year-old told reporters: "Our doctors were on the field of play as soon as they possibly could be there and they did a fantastic job. He was unconscious, they assessed the situation and made the decision to remove him.

"It's simple really, the medical people are very well qualified to make the decision and it's the right decision.

"It's a 7-day ruling so he's in safe hands and we'll miss him for the next couple of games, but that's how is."

Fabio has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season after leaving Cardiff City for the Riverside Stadium.