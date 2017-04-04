Apr 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Everton
Ibrahimovic (94' pen.)
Young (57')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Jagielka (22')
Gueye (45'), Barry (54'), Davies (88'), Robles (93')
Williams (93')

Jose Mourinho calls for introduction of Video Assistant Referees

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that the Premier League need Video Assistant Referees following Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Everton.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 22:35 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has called for the introduction of Video Assistant Referees to the Premier League after watching his team draw 1-1 with Everton on Tuesday night.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a 94th-minute penalty at Old Trafford as Man United cancelled out a first-half effort from Phil Jagielka to ensure that they remained above the Toffees in the Premier League table.

Mourinho has admitted that Man United's performance against Everton "was not very good", but has insisted that his team would have secured all three points if VAR were present in the Premier League, with Ibrahimovic having an earlier header controversially ruled offside.

"The performance was not very good. The spirit in the second half was phenomenal, with some players really in trouble physically and low confidence levels," Mourinho told BT Sport.

"They fought until the last second and with the VAR, we win the game 2-1 because it was not offside (Ibrahimovic's header). It is difficult for the linesman, I just say, when the VAR comes, it will help everyone, especially them.

"If the officials have any doubt, it should be an advantage to the team that attacks. For me, it was not offside. But they are the experts. If there is a big doubt, it should be a goal. But I am not critical of the linesman. I just think VAR will be welcomed."

"We had a few chances, as always we hit the post and as always, their goalkeeper played very well. One decision went against us, but I want to repeat that I do not blame the linesman. We did not play very well, we had some players in trouble due to low confidence levels. I think some guys are suffering, but the spirit and pride was there."

Next up for Man United is a trip to basement side Sunderland on Sunday afternoon.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Your Comments
