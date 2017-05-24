May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Edwin Van der Sar: 'There are no divided loyalties in Europa League final'

Former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar - now CEO at Ajax - says there will be no divided loyalties when the Dutch club face Manchester United in the Europa League final.
Former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has said that he wants Ajax to beat Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Van der Sar enjoyed a stellar period during his time at United, winning four Premier League titles and a Champions League, but he has revealed that his loyalties lie with Ajax.

The former Dutch number one spent nine years in Amsterdam and in his position as CEO at the Eredivisie outfit, he admits that he wants to see United lose the final.

The 46-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "Two clubs who are close to my heart. Ajax and then after that it's Manchester United.

"I don't have a foot on both sides, I'm responsible for Ajax so my sole concentration, my full focus is on winning with Ajax. On Wednesday 24th there is only one love."

While Van der Sar played 266 times for United, he made 312 appearances for Ajax at the start of his career.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
