Ander Herrera suggests that adding silverware to the trophy cabinet will mean more than qualifying for the Champions League if Manchester United beat Ajax.

The Red Devils have yet to add the trophy, or its former guise as the UEFA Cup, to their collection of domestic and European honours.

Herrera believes that claiming further silverware by beating Ajax at the Friends Arena in Stockholm next Wednesday will mean more to the club than earning a place in the Champions League, which is their reward should they go all the way.

"First of all it's a European trophy," he told ESPN. "That's what I am going to have in my mind. We will have time to think about different things afterwards. It's a European trophy this club has never won.

"We can make history for the club so that's the only thing I have in my mind. Always respecting the opponent because they want to make history, as well. But I don't have anything else in my mind apart from winning the final and trying to get the trophy for this club."

Herrera was named as Man United's Player of the Year at an awards ceremony on Thursday night, finishing ahead of Antonio Valencia and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.