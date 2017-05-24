May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Ander Herrera targets Manchester United history in Stockholm

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Ander Herrera suggests that adding silverware to the trophy cabinet will mean more than qualifying for the Champions League if Manchester United beat Ajax.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 19:55 UK

Ander Herrera has admitted that he is spurred on by the thought of making history with Manchester United by winning the Europa League for the first time.

The Red Devils have yet to add the trophy, or its former guise as the UEFA Cup, to their collection of domestic and European honours.

Herrera believes that claiming further silverware by beating Ajax at the Friends Arena in Stockholm next Wednesday will mean more to the club than earning a place in the Champions League, which is their reward should they go all the way.

"First of all it's a European trophy," he told ESPN. "That's what I am going to have in my mind. We will have time to think about different things afterwards. It's a European trophy this club has never won.

"We can make history for the club so that's the only thing I have in my mind. Always respecting the opponent because they want to make history, as well. But I don't have anything else in my mind apart from winning the final and trying to get the trophy for this club."

Herrera was named as Man United's Player of the Year at an awards ceremony on Thursday night, finishing ahead of Antonio Valencia and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Herrera named United's Player of the Year
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ander Herrera, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Antonio Valencia, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Man United, Liverpool 'make Tiemoue Bakayoko enquiry'
 Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Ander Herrera targets Manchester United history in Stockholm
 A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic jokes he is "ready" for Europa League final
Man Utd U23 keeper wants to impress MourinhoUnited to make move for Stefan de Vrij?Man United to turn attention to Matic?Mkhitaryan: 'No nerves ahead of Europa final'Man Utd sign Espanyol wonderkid
Mourinho: 'Ajax should not be in EL'Moyes sets £30m price tag on PickfordPreview: Man United vs. Crystal PalacePaul Pogba in contention to face PalaceMourinho: 'United will challenge next year'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 