Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his delight at his side's performance during their 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

City extended their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions courtesy of goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane, climbing back up to third in the Premier League table in the process.

Guardiola was pleased that his side avoided a potential banana skin against the struggling Black Cats and reserved special praise for Sane, who he believes is improving all the time.

"We are so happy. We played good. We expected aggression and intensity. It was a very good first goal. It was important to go into half time 1-0 up. If they were winning with the amazing atmosphere it would have been difficult," he told BBC Sport.

"Leroy Sane is every day getting better. He has gaps to improve but he's only 21. He's an intelligent guy and a very nice guy. We are here to help him become what he can be.

"We were passing the ball between ourselves in the last 25 minutes. I don't like to defend a result and be near our box. It is OK if you're 3-0 or 4-0 up but not 2-0."

City will look to make it five consecutive Premier League wins when they host Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.