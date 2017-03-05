Mar 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Attendance: 41,107
Sunderland
0-2
Man CityManchester City

O'Shea (31')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Aguero (42'), Sane (59')

Pep Guardiola "so happy" with Manchester City victory

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expresses his delight at his side's 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 18:30 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his delight at his side's performance during their 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

City extended their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions courtesy of goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane, climbing back up to third in the Premier League table in the process.

Guardiola was pleased that his side avoided a potential banana skin against the struggling Black Cats and reserved special praise for Sane, who he believes is improving all the time.

"We are so happy. We played good. We expected aggression and intensity. It was a very good first goal. It was important to go into half time 1-0 up. If they were winning with the amazing atmosphere it would have been difficult," he told BBC Sport.

"Leroy Sane is every day getting better. He has gaps to improve but he's only 21. He's an intelligent guy and a very nice guy. We are here to help him become what he can be.

"We were passing the ball between ourselves in the last 25 minutes. I don't like to defend a result and be near our box. It is OK if you're 3-0 or 4-0 up but not 2-0."

City will look to make it five consecutive Premier League wins when they host Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
