Mar 4, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,245
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Bournemouth
Rojo (23')
Ibrahimovic (39'), Carrick (58'), Rashford (80')
FT(HT: 1-1)
King (40' pen.)
Arter (13'), Surman (33'), Gosling (71')
Surman (45')

Dermot Gallagher expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to face retrospective action

Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher expects Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to face retrospective punishment for his elbow on Tyrone Mings.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 18:05 UK

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has said that Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to face retrospective action for his elbow on Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings during Saturday's match at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic caught the Bournemouth defender in the face while competing for an aerial ball moments after Mings had appeared to stamp on the head of the United striker in an eventful match.

Gallagher believes that the Mings stamp is less conclusive than Ibrahimovic's elbow, although both players could face bans from the FA if found guilty of violent conduct.

"I think [the Mings stamp] the most difficult of the two to judge for the reason that only he knows what his actions were. The pictures don't look good and the FA will obviously look at that and process it as they see right. But it's very difficult to judge what his intent was," he told BBC Radio Five Live.

"The pictures do [Ibrahimovic] no favours whatsoever. That will definitely be one that the FA will look at, they'll speak to the officials. Obviously they didn't (see it) because if they'd seen it they would have acted, there's no doubt about that.

"What you have to realise is that every referee is bitterly upset if they make a mistake. It's no good saying to someone, 'I'm not going to give you a match'. If someone misses a penalty you don't kick him out of the team the next week, you have to make sure that next time he takes a penalty he takes it correctly.

"It's about getting the best out of somebody not destroying their confidence. I don't think it does them any good to publicly denounce them. It doesn't do the Premier League any good because they're good referees, they wouldn't be there if they weren't the best."

Both players have denied intentionally looking to harm the other during the action-packed 1-1 draw.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds his ear after a clash with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Tindall: 'Frustration got the better of me'
>
View our homepages for Dermot Gallagher, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tyrone Mings, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Dermot Gallagher expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to face retrospective action
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United must be more clinical at home'
Tindall: 'Frustration got the better of me'Mourinho eyeing move Varane, Kroos?Mourinho: 'Top-four ambitions not over'Mourinho plays down Tyrone Mings stampMings denies stamping on Ibrahimovic
Wayne Rooney calls for Mings suspensionIbrahimovic denies intentional elbowMourinho: 'Bournemouth parked the bus'Result: Ten-man Bournemouth earn dramatic draw at UnitedTeam News: Wayne Rooney handed United start
> Manchester United Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Dermot Gallagher expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to face retrospective action
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Result: Ten-man Bournemouth earn dramatic draw at Manchester United
Tindall: 'Frustration got the better of me'Mourinho: 'Top-four ambitions not over'Mourinho plays down Tyrone Mings stampMings denies stamping on IbrahimovicWayne Rooney calls for Mings suspension
Ibrahimovic denies intentional elbowTeam News: Wayne Rooney handed United startHowe: 'We must be prepared for United's attack'Preview: Man Utd vs. BournemouthClement gearing up for "crucial period"
> Bournemouth Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 