Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to treat each of their remaining Premier League fixtures this season as "a final" as they strive for a top-four finish.

The Citizens, fourth in the table, remain just one point clear of fifth-placed Manchester United as both sides jostle for the last remaining Champions League slot.

The two Manchester clubs played out a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night which keeps Man City just ahead of their neighbours, but Guardiola insists that not winning their remaining five fixtures is "not an option".

Guardiola told BBC Sport: "We cannot forget which team we were against tonight. They created two clear chances and I am satisfied. I know how difficult it is to play against Manchester United.

"Every game until the last game now will be a final. We have the talent but it's not easy with so many players behind the ball.

"We all have tough games coming up now and we know it's not an option to not win these games. Every game is important."

Up next for Man City is a trip to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Sunday.