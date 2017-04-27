Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
0-0
Man UtdManchester United

Jesus (89')
FT

Fellaini (83')
Fellaini (84')

Pep Guardiola: 'Every Manchester City game now a final'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to treat each of their remaining Premier League fixtures this season as "a final" as they strive for a top-four finish.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 23:02 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to treat each of the remaining Premier League fixtures this season as "a final".

The Citizens, fourth in the table, remain just one point clear of fifth-placed Manchester United as both sides jostle for the last remaining Champions League slot.

The two Manchester clubs played out a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night which keeps Man City just ahead of their neighbours, but Guardiola insists that not winning their remaining five fixtures is "not an option".

Guardiola told BBC Sport: "We cannot forget which team we were against tonight. They created two clear chances and I am satisfied. I know how difficult it is to play against Manchester United.

"Every game until the last game now will be a final. We have the talent but it's not easy with so many players behind the ball.

"We all have tough games coming up now and we know it's not an option to not win these games. Every game is important."

Up next for Man City is a trip to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 