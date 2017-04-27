General view of the Etihad

Sergio Aguero "gradually learning" to adapt under Pep Guardiola

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Sergio Aguero reveals that the "hardest" aspect of life under Pep Guardiola is that he now has to close down opposition players at every opportunity.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has admitted that he is still coming to terms with the demanding style of play imposed on him by manager Pep Guardiola.

The Argentina international was dropped to the bench earlier this year, as Guardiola instead favoured the work-rate of new signing Gabriel Jesus in the forward line.

Aguero has since emerged as City's first-choice striker once again following an untimely injury picked up by Jesus, who is now back in contention after two months out, and the 28-year-old confesses that he is still 'leaning to adapt' under the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

"The thing I've found the hardest has been getting into my head the fact that I have to press the centre-back and the goalkeeper in matches," he told Sky Sports News. "That's what Pep asks me to do. It may not be a big deal, but in terms of processing it, the two of us speak a lot. He knows what I'm like.

"I've been gradually learning and adapting to that style of pressing over the last few months. The first thing he taught me was how to press and how to do it well. Obviously there are times when I might drift out of position or I might press in an area where I'm not supposed to be, which might make it hard for the wingers or midfielders.

"In the game itself, I may not realise because I'm so immersed and you can't stop yourself. I've learnt a lot from him in terms of zones. He asks me to play as a No 9 and to stay in that position. I often drift out wide during matches and he looks at me and says, 'If there's a player out wide who wants to cross it in, who's in there? Nobody.'"

Aguero has netted 27 times in all competitions for City this season, with 17 of those goals coming in the Premier League - the fifth-best tally in the division.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
