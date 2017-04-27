Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
0-0
Man UtdManchester United

Jesus (89')
FT

Fellaini (83')
Fellaini (84')

Michael Carrick happy with "point gained" in Manchester derby

Michael Carrick of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on November 29, 2014
© Getty Images
Michael Carrick says he is happy with a "point gained" by Manchester United at Manchester City, but admits that things were "more difficult when you go down to ten men".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 22:22 UK

Michael Carrick has praised Manchester United's point gained in Thursday's city derby, but hinted at frustration over Marouane Fellaini's sending off.

The Premier League clash with Manchester City ended goalless at the Etihad Stadium, but the Belgium midfielder was shown a straight red card in the 84th minute for a headbutt on Sergio Aguero.

Red Devils captain Carrick told Sky Sports News after the game: "It's a point gained for us.

"We thought we could catch City on the break and we did have a couple of chances but overall I thought we did well except at the end when there was a bit of excitement.

"It makes things more difficult when you go down to ten men."

The result keeps fifth-placed Man United one point behind fourth-placed Man City in the Premier League table.

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Your Comments
