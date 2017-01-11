Jan 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Liverpool

Claude Puel: 'Southampton ready for Liverpool challenge'

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton manager Claude Puel insists that his side are "ready" for their EFL Cup semi-final with Liverpool.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 13:41 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has insisted that his side are "ready" for their EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Saints will host Jurgen Klopp's side tomorrow night looking to take a big step towards a first major final since 2003.

Puel talked up the importance of the competition and believes that his side can draw encouragement from their 0-0 Premier League draw against Liverpool in November.

"We played Liverpool in the Premier League and it was a strong game for us with organisation. We played strong and were strong in defence. We played at a good level but it will be important for this game to have more of the ball and try and have control of the game. Their ability to control the ball along with good pressing, with technical players, is exciting. We want to exploit them," he told reporters.

"The players are ready for the game. It is an exciting challenge for us. The Premier League game was strong, there are many games in January, different possibilities. This game is important and I think my players are ready for the game. The semi-final is important. It is an excellent challenge and we want to try and make the best of the opportunities. The competition is important. This competition is an opportunity for us to win something, we have more chance of winning this than the Premier League.

"We need some good work and we want to keep our good possibilities. The second (leg) away is difficult, it is always difficult. Since the beginning of this competition all players have been competing, young players and experienced players. We have used all the squad in the competition but it is an excellent challenge but very difficult. It is not possible now to think about the final. We want to go out there and compete our best. I think that it is good because all the squad can be involved in the competition and we want to get a strong result for our fans and us."

Liverpool ran out 6-1 winners at St Mary's when the two sides met in this competition last season.

Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016
Read Next:
Latest team news: Southampton vs. Liverpool
>
View our homepages for Claude Puel, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Adam Lallana 'set for new Liverpool deal'
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Liverpool 'to demand £20m for Mamadou Sakho'
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho crosses the ball during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Jurgen Klopp rules out Philippe Coutinho sale
Roberto Firmino home hit by burglarsPuel: 'Southampton ready for Liverpool'Lucas unhappy with lack of game timeLatest team news: Southampton vs. LiverpoolLiverpool, Dortmund fans win FIFA award
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundKlopp to name "best team" for EFL Cup tieCoutinho in line for Liverpool return at St Mary'sReading land Tiago Ilori from LiverpoolJurgen Klopp defends selection policy
> Liverpool Homepage
More Southampton News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Liverpool 'to demand £20m for Mamadou Sakho'
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Claude Puel: 'Southampton ready for Liverpool challenge'
Latest team news: Southampton vs. LiverpoolSofiane Boufal withdraws from Morocco squadKlopp to name "best team" for EFL Cup tieJose Fonte omitted from Southampton squadYoshida "disappointed" with FA Cup draw
Southampton join race for Mamadou Sakho?Everton 'to up offer for Schneiderlin'Puel unwilling to discuss Fonte's futureSouthampton midfielder Gape joins WycombeSouthampton: 'Van Dijk not for sale'
> Southampton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version