Southampton manager Claude Puel has insisted that his side are "ready" for their EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Saints will host Jurgen Klopp's side tomorrow night looking to take a big step towards a first major final since 2003.

Puel talked up the importance of the competition and believes that his side can draw encouragement from their 0-0 Premier League draw against Liverpool in November.

"We played Liverpool in the Premier League and it was a strong game for us with organisation. We played strong and were strong in defence. We played at a good level but it will be important for this game to have more of the ball and try and have control of the game. Their ability to control the ball along with good pressing, with technical players, is exciting. We want to exploit them," he told reporters.

"The players are ready for the game. It is an exciting challenge for us. The Premier League game was strong, there are many games in January, different possibilities. This game is important and I think my players are ready for the game. The semi-final is important. It is an excellent challenge and we want to try and make the best of the opportunities. The competition is important. This competition is an opportunity for us to win something, we have more chance of winning this than the Premier League.

"We need some good work and we want to keep our good possibilities. The second (leg) away is difficult, it is always difficult. Since the beginning of this competition all players have been competing, young players and experienced players. We have used all the squad in the competition but it is an excellent challenge but very difficult. It is not possible now to think about the final. We want to go out there and compete our best. I think that it is good because all the squad can be involved in the competition and we want to get a strong result for our fans and us."

Liverpool ran out 6-1 winners at St Mary's when the two sides met in this competition last season.