Jan 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Liverpool

Team News: Daniel Sturridge leads Liverpool line

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Anfield on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Daniel Sturridge leads the Liverpool line in Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first leg away at Southampton.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 18:50 UK

Daniel Sturridge will lead the Liverpool line in Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first leg away at Southampton.

The Englishman was a doubt for the match after picking up an injury in Liverpool's Premier League draw with Sunderland earlier this month, but the centre-forward is fit to start for Jurgen Klopp's side tonight.

Lucas Leiva is also given a midfield role for the visitors, while fit-again Philippe Coutinho is back on the bench, fuelling suggestions that the Brazilian could play a part against Manchester United at the weekend.

As for Southampton, Virgil van Dijk will skipper a team that is without club captain Jose Fonte after the centre-back handed in a transfer request.

Jay Rodriguez is chosen ahead of Shane Long to lead the line for the hosts, while Nathan Redmond and Dusan Tadic are in the XI as Claude Puel recalls his big guns following the FA Cup clash with Norwich City last time out.

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Van Dijk, Bertrand; Clasie, Romeu, Davis; Redmond, Rodriguez, Tadic
Subs: Lewis, Long, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Stephens, McQueen, Sims

Liverpool: Karius; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum; Lallana, Firmino, Sturridge
Subs: Mignolet, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Coutinho, Woodburn, Origi

You can follow Sports Mole's live minute-by-minute commentary of the action here.

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Your Comments
