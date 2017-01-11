Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Liverpool

Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final clash between Southampton and Liverpool.
January 11, 2017
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 19:31 UK
Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the EFL Cup semi-finals between Southampton and Liverpool.
After resting many of his first-team players in the FA Cup at the weekend, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to play a full-strength side for the first leg at St Mary's.
With Southampton struggling to challenge for a European spot in the Premier League, boss Claude Puel will see the EFL Cup as a potential route into the Europa League and he, too, is likely to play his best side.
The winner of this tie will progress through to a final at Wembley Stadium with either Manchester United or Hull City.
7.31pmScoring goals has proven to be a problem for Southampton all season but it will be their usually-reliable defence which Claude Puel will be worried about tonight. Before Christmas, they had the third best defensive record in the Premier League but in their last four games in all competitions, they have conceded 11 goals, six of which have come at home. They have also only won one of their last four games at St Mary's so they cannot be feeling all that confident heading into this match.
7.27pmDaniel Sturridge has struggled for goals in the Premier League this season but that hasn't been the case in the EFL Cup. The England international has netted doubles against both Burton Albion and Tottenham Hotspur and he heads into this game as the top goalscorer in the competition. He also has found memories of this ground having scored at St Mary's three times during the last campaign so don't be surprised to see the 27-year-old make an impact tonight.
7.22pmWe mentioned that Manchester United faced Hull City last night and ran out relatively convincing winners. In the event that you didn't follow that match, feel free to click here and have a read back on what proved to be a good evening for Jose Mourinho's team.
7.19pmIn March, Liverpool opened up a two-goal advantage over their hosts but they were stunned during the final 26 minutes of the match as Southampton pulled off a famous win. Click here to have a read back on that match.
It was a different story when the two sides clashed during the early stages of this competition last year. Southampton took a very early lead but they were left having to deal with a demoralising defeat. Click here to see how Liverpool ran riot on that occasion.
7.13pmIt has been less than two months since the teams last met at St Mary's. However, on that occasion, a goalless draw was played out, with Southampton being more satisfied with a point than their free-scoring rivals. It was in sharp contrast to the previous two games which had been staged on the south coast...
7.09pmHEAD TO HEAD! Tonight's fixture represents the 104th time in which these two teams have met in a competitive fixture, with Liverpool winning on 51 occasions compared to the 28 victories for the Saints. Since 2013, there has been a wide range of results ranging from Saints scoring three in home victories to Liverpool netting six on their travels but Southampton do have just one triumph from the last seven contests.
7.04pmAs for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp also selects his strongest possible outfield lineup with Daniel Sturridge getting the nod of Divock Origi in attack. Loris Karius is preferred in goal to Simon Mignolet, while there is a notable inclusion on the bench as Philippe Coutinho finally makes his return to the first-team squad after initially being penciled in for an appearance in the team on New Year's Eve. He could make his first appearance since suffering an ankle injury in November.
7.00pmFirst of all, let's take a look at Southampton as Puel names a very strong team, as expected. Nathan Redmond, Jay Rodriguez and Dusan Tadic form a three-way attack, while Steven Davis gets the nod alongside Oriol Romeu and Jordy Clasie. The defence is as expected, too, with Jose Fonte being left out again after handing in a transfer request.
6.54pmAnyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news which is emerging at St Mary's.
6.53pmBoth clubs also have different ambitions this season. For Liverpool, it's all about finishing in the top four of the Premier League table and even making an assault on the title, while Southampton will now be targeting seventh place after losing ground on the teams above them. They are realistically too far away the likes of Manchester United and the clubs above so their campaign revolves around the EFL Cup, the FA Cup and putting a run together in the league. Claude Puel will be aware that there can be no slip-ups this evening.
6.49pmLast night, we witnessed Manchester United make relatively light work of Hull City in the first leg of their tie at Old Trafford but this evening, we should see a much closer contest between Southampton and Liverpool, who will both believe that they have a great chance of reaching the final of this competition next month. The EFL Cup is often seen as a distraction but when you reach this stage of the competition, it becomes a primary focus as a match at Wembley Stadium becomes a realistic possibility.
