Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Liverpool

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the EFL Cup semi-finals between Southampton and Liverpool.

After resting many of his first-team players in the FA Cup at the weekend, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to play a full-strength side for the first leg at St Mary's.

With Southampton struggling to challenge for a European spot in the Premier League, boss Claude Puel will see the EFL Cup as a potential route into the Europa League and he, too, is likely to play his best side.

The winner of this tie will progress through to a final at Wembley Stadium with either Manchester United or Hull City.