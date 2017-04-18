Apr 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
 

Craig Shakespeare calls for 'smart heads' in second-leg tie

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare during the Champions League match against Sevilla on March 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Craig Shakespeare warns his players that they must be "smart" if they are to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their last-eight meeting with Atletico Madrid.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 17:56 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has backed his side to 'find a solution' in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid.

The Foxes welcome the La Liga outfit to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from last week's reverse fixture in the Spanish capital.

Shakespeare admits that his players need to keep their heads and be streetwise if they are to have any hope of progressing through, warning that they cannot afford to fall into the trap of being deceived by Atletico's tricks.

"Our players have to be smart, we have to take our own house and get that in order," he told reporters. "We can't worry about the opposition's bench - we'll let the officials take care of that.

"We have to be mindful in terms of us being smart and our game management has to be good. We have to be aware of all those things. Ultimately we have to get our own house in order.

"We will focus on ourselves but be aware of Atletico. We know what we have to do and we can't sit back for 90 minutes because we need to score. There are different ways and come the game we'll find out if we've found a solution."

Two of Leicester's previous three European campaigns have come to an end at the hands of Atletico.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Read Next:
Shakespeare plays down defensive crisis
>
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Diego Simeone: 'Atletico Madrid, Leicester City clash will be very tight'
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare during the Champions League match against Sevilla on March 14, 2017
Craig Shakespeare calls for 'smart heads' in second-leg tie
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Preview: Leicester City vs. Atletico Madrid
Shakespeare hopeful of Wes Morgan returnWatford eye Ranieri as Mazzarri replacement?Benteke: 'We deserved to beat Leicester'Shakespeare plays down defensive crisisShakespeare pleased with Leicester point
Vardy: 'Palace equaliser shouldn't have stood'Result: Palace fight back to draw with LeicesterLive Commentary: Palace 2-2 Leicester - as it happenedCraig Shakespeare coy on Ben Gibson linkShakespeare 'will not gamble' on Morgan fitness
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal31167861392255
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32413152237-1525
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 