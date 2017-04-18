Craig Shakespeare warns his players that they must be "smart" if they are to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their last-eight meeting with Atletico Madrid.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has backed his side to 'find a solution' in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid.

The Foxes welcome the La Liga outfit to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from last week's reverse fixture in the Spanish capital.

Shakespeare admits that his players need to keep their heads and be streetwise if they are to have any hope of progressing through, warning that they cannot afford to fall into the trap of being deceived by Atletico's tricks.

"Our players have to be smart, we have to take our own house and get that in order," he told reporters. "We can't worry about the opposition's bench - we'll let the officials take care of that.

"We have to be mindful in terms of us being smart and our game management has to be good. We have to be aware of all those things. Ultimately we have to get our own house in order.

"We will focus on ourselves but be aware of Atletico. We know what we have to do and we can't sit back for 90 minutes because we need to score. There are different ways and come the game we'll find out if we've found a solution."

Two of Leicester's previous three European campaigns have come to an end at the hands of Atletico.