Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has insisted that he is content with a draw from his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace despite surrendering a two-goal lead to the Eagles.

The Foxes looked to be on course for a return to winning ways when Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy gave them the lead at Selhurst Park, but Yohan Cabaye quickly pulled one back before Christian Benteke rescued a 2-2 draw for the hosts.

The result lifts Leicester up to 12th in the table, now nine points clear of the relegation zone, and Shakespeare is viewing it as another point gained in their bid to secure their Premier League status for another season.

"There is a tinge of disappointment, especially when you go two up away from home. (But) we should be pleased with a point, probably," he told reporters.

"We could have seen it out if we'd stayed in the lead a bit longer, but they asked a lot of questions of us with their aerial threat."

Leicester must now turn their attention to the Champions League as they bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit in their quarter-final with Atletico Madrid.