Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
2-2
LeicesterLeicester City
Cabaye (55'), Benteke (70')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Huth (6'), Vardy (53')
Simpson (34'), King (63')

Craig Shakespeare pleased with point against Crystal Palace

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists that he is satisfied with his side's draw against Crystal Palace despite relinquishing a two-goal lead to the Eagles.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 20:56 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has insisted that he is content with a draw from his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace despite surrendering a two-goal lead to the Eagles.

The Foxes looked to be on course for a return to winning ways when Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy gave them the lead at Selhurst Park, but Yohan Cabaye quickly pulled one back before Christian Benteke rescued a 2-2 draw for the hosts.

The result lifts Leicester up to 12th in the table, now nine points clear of the relegation zone, and Shakespeare is viewing it as another point gained in their bid to secure their Premier League status for another season.

"There is a tinge of disappointment, especially when you go two up away from home. (But) we should be pleased with a point, probably," he told reporters.

"We could have seen it out if we'd stayed in the lead a bit longer, but they asked a lot of questions of us with their aerial threat."

Leicester must now turn their attention to the Champions League as they bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit in their quarter-final with Atletico Madrid.

The delightful Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Vardy: 'Palace equaliser shouldn't have stood'
>
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Robert Huth, Jamie Vardy, Yohan Cabaye, Christian Benteke, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Christian Benteke: 'Crystal Palace deserved to beat Leicester City'
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Craig Shakespeare plays down defensive crisis
 Wilfried Zaha and Christian Fuchs in action during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on March 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City - as it happened
Shakespeare pleased with Leicester pointVardy: 'Palace equaliser shouldn't have stood'Result: Palace fight back to draw with LeicesterCraig Shakespeare coy on Ben Gibson linkShakespeare 'will not gamble' on Morgan fitness
Leicester to make club-record bid for Gibson?Shakespeare: 'We need points from Palace'Leicester seek 'full facts' over Madrid clashesSchmeichel: Referee "ruined" our gameplanShakespeare: 'Champions League tie still alive'
> Leicester City Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Christian Benteke: 'Crystal Palace deserved to beat Leicester City'
 Wilfried Zaha and Christian Fuchs in action during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on March 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City - as it happened
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Result: Crystal Palace come from two goals down to earn draw with Leicester City
Shakespeare pleased with Leicester pointVardy: 'Palace equaliser shouldn't have stood'Allardyce: 'Palace comeback was tremendous'Allardyce: 'No Mamadou Sakho clause'Allardyce: 'Palace were not easy to remould'
Allardyce admits Zaha could leaveWest Brom to launch bid for Liverpool defender?Parish: 'Palace confident of keeping Zaha'Flamini: 'I hope Arsenal return to form'Townsend: 'We had belief after Chelsea scalp'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
4Liverpool32189568402863
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 