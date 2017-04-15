Crystal Palace come from two goals down to claim a valuable point in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City in Saturday's Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

The Foxes took the lead on six minutes when Christian Fuchs's long throw caught out the opposition defence, with Robert Huth climbing above Joel Ward to head past Wayne Hennessey.

Leicester then went two up when they broke from a Palace corner, Riyad Mahrez releasing Jamie Vardy before the England striker cut back inside former teammate Jeffrey Schlupp and curl home.

However, Sam Allardyce's charges halved the deficit within a minute as Yohan Cabaye found himself in the right place at the right time to strike on the rebound from Schlupp's blocked shot.

Christian Benteke then completed Palace's comeback on 70 minutes, muscling past Yohan Benalouane to nod home Andros Townsend's cross, though Danny Drinkwater went close to a winner late on.

The result sees the Eagles go seven points clear of the bottom three, while Leicester, who are in action on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, are nine points above the relegation zone.