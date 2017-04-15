Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
2-2
LeicesterLeicester City
Cabaye (55'), Benteke (70')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Huth (6'), Vardy (53')
Simpson (34'), King (63')

Result: Crystal Palace come from two goals down to earn draw with Leicester City

Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace come from two goals down to claim a valuable point in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City in Saturday's Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 17:31 UK

Crystal Palace have claimed another valuable point in their fight against Premier League relegation as they came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Leicester City at Selhurst Park.

The Foxes took the lead on six minutes when Christian Fuchs's long throw caught out the opposition defence, with Robert Huth climbing above Joel Ward to head past Wayne Hennessey.

Leicester then went two up when they broke from a Palace corner, Riyad Mahrez releasing Jamie Vardy before the England striker cut back inside former teammate Jeffrey Schlupp and curl home.

However, Sam Allardyce's charges halved the deficit within a minute as Yohan Cabaye found himself in the right place at the right time to strike on the rebound from Schlupp's blocked shot.

Christian Benteke then completed Palace's comeback on 70 minutes, muscling past Yohan Benalouane to nod home Andros Townsend's cross, though Danny Drinkwater went close to a winner late on.

The result sees the Eagles go seven points clear of the bottom three, while Leicester, who are in action on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, are nine points above the relegation zone.

Andros Townsend in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
