Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini warns his teammates of the dangers facing them in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Barcelona.

Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini has insisted that his side still have work to do in order to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Italian champions will travel to Barcelona on Wednesday night for the second leg of their quarter-final, holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg in Turin last week.

Despite being the favourites to advance, Chiellini has warned his teammates of the dangers facing them, notably Barcelona's front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

"If we can keep their key players away from the danger areas, press them high up the field and remain compact and organized, it will make life very difficult for them. If we go there, sit back and try to soak up pressure, we will lose," Chiellini told his club's official website.

"Barcelona have the best frontline in the world and their three strikers are probably three of the top five individuals. They are extraordinary players, each with their own unique qualities. You prepare for challenges like this by closing the spaces and being brave in what you do.

"These guys are like sharks; if you show a sign of nerves, they smell the blood and finish you off. Instead you have to push them back as far as you can, double up when they are in possession and shut down the lines between defence and midfield."

"If you can escape their press, Barca can struggle with balls over the top into the space behind. Knowing what you need to do though is one thing, producing it when you need to is another thing altogether."

Juventus have not won the European Cup since 1996.