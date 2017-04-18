Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare plays down concerns of a defensive injury crisis after seeing Yohan Benalouane taken off during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has played down suggestions that his side could be facing a defensive crisis heading into Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Captain Wes Morgan has been sidelined since the second leg of the previous round with a back injury and is still considered a doubt for the visit of Atletico to the King Power Stadium, while Robert Huth is suspended for the match.

Yohan Benalouane was also taken off during this afternoon's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, but Shakespeare revealed that he only made that decision as a precaution.

"I'm assured it was just cramp. Cramp can turn into a pull, so it was just a precaution. He's walking at the moment. We'll get it looked at. They're in for a recovery session and we'll assess it then," he told reporters.

"It looked better (on Friday for Morgan). He trained with the group for the whole session. I hope he joins in with the rest of the group (on Sunday).

"It's a big ask for him because it's a difficult injury to get over, in terms of the power and spring for a centre-back. But we'll give him every opportunity and, with the medical staff, we'll see what their feelings are and we'll make a decision."

Leicester will welcome the Spanish giants to the King Power looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit.