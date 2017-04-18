Apr 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
 

Craig Shakespeare plays down defensive crisis

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare plays down concerns of a defensive injury crisis after seeing Yohan Benalouane taken off during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 21:08 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has played down suggestions that his side could be facing a defensive crisis heading into Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Captain Wes Morgan has been sidelined since the second leg of the previous round with a back injury and is still considered a doubt for the visit of Atletico to the King Power Stadium, while Robert Huth is suspended for the match.

Yohan Benalouane was also taken off during this afternoon's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, but Shakespeare revealed that he only made that decision as a precaution.

"I'm assured it was just cramp. Cramp can turn into a pull, so it was just a precaution. He's walking at the moment. We'll get it looked at. They're in for a recovery session and we'll assess it then," he told reporters.

"It looked better (on Friday for Morgan). He trained with the group for the whole session. I hope he joins in with the rest of the group (on Sunday).

"It's a big ask for him because it's a difficult injury to get over, in terms of the power and spring for a centre-back. But we'll give him every opportunity and, with the medical staff, we'll see what their feelings are and we'll make a decision."

Leicester will welcome the Spanish giants to the King Power looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Sports Mole logo
Read Next:
Leicester seek 'full facts' over Madrid clashes
>
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Wes Morgan, Robert Huth, Yohan Benalouane, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Craig Shakespeare plays down defensive crisis
 Sports Mole logo
Leicester City working to establish 'full facts' over Madrid clashes
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Fernando Torres urges teammate Antoine Griezmann to stay with Atletico Madrid
Filipe Luis hails "great" Atletico winSchmeichel: Referee "ruined" our gameplanResult: Atletico beat Leicester after controversial penTeam News: Five changes for Leicester at AtleticoLive Commentary: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester City - as it happened
Simeone 'concerned' by Dortmund incidentAtletico 'to offer Griezmann new deal'Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester CityRamos: 'Real Madrid door is open to Griezmann'Result: Griezmann strikes late to derail Real's title hopes
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Leicester City News
Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Christian Benteke: 'Crystal Palace deserved to beat Leicester City'
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Craig Shakespeare plays down defensive crisis
 Wilfried Zaha and Christian Fuchs in action during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on March 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City - as it happened
Shakespeare pleased with Leicester pointVardy: 'Palace equaliser shouldn't have stood'Result: Palace fight back to draw with LeicesterCraig Shakespeare coy on Ben Gibson linkShakespeare 'will not gamble' on Morgan fitness
Leicester to make club-record bid for Gibson?Shakespeare: 'We need points from Palace'Leicester seek 'full facts' over Madrid clashesSchmeichel: Referee "ruined" our gameplanShakespeare: 'Champions League tie still alive'
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico32198559243565
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad32164124845352
8EibarEibar31148952421050
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Malaga3289153649-1333
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo32710153550-1531
16Real Betis3187163351-1831
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3257203464-3022
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3238213273-4117
> Full Version
 