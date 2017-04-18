Apr 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Craig Shakespeare 'will not gamble' on Wes Morgan fitness

Leicester City's Wes Morgan in action against Newcastle United on March 14, 2016
Craig Shakespeare remains unsure whether skipper Wes Morgan will be able to start against Atletico Madrid next week, but insists that he will not gamble on his fitness.
Friday, April 14, 2017

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that Wes Morgan is back in training but remains "50-50" for next week's Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid.

The Jamaica international has been absent for the Foxes' last five games, including the quarter-final first leg with Atletico in Madrid last Wednesday, due to an ongoing back problem.

Shakespeare has already ruled his skipper out of this weekend's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, and he is not willing to rush him back for next Tuesday even with fellow centre-back Robert Huth missing through suspension.

"We will only put him in if ready," he told reporters. "The conversation will be with Wes and the medical staff and we will give him every opportunity from now to then, but if he is not ready we will not take a gamble.

"He's trained yesterday, not all with the squad, but I have said before it will be 50-50 for Atletico Madrid. He won't feature against Palace."

Morgan has 27 appearances under his belt in the Premier League this season and a further eight outings in City's run to the last eight of the Champions League.

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
