Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City
 

Craig Shakespeare: 'We need points from Crystal Palace game'

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare plays down suggestions that he will be fielding a weakened lineup at Crystal Palace, insisting that the Foxes "need the points".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 15:24 UK

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has played down suggestions that he would be fielding a weakened lineup at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Foxes have risen to 11th in the Premier League table after Shakespeare won his first four games in charge, but the Eagles could leapfrog them should the hosts triumph at Selhurst Park.

With Leicester hosting Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday, there has been speculation that Shakespeare would prioritise the European game over the domestic one.

However, the 53-year-old told Sky Sports News: "I'm thinking we need to be competitive against a really competitive Palace team. I'm thinking we still need the points, as I always do, and I'm thinking it'll be a really tough challenge.

"I haven't seen the players yet this morning. I need to assess them all. We only had a light training session yesterday, so I really need to see what the injury situation is."

Leicester are currently 1-0 down following the first leg at the Vicente Calderon, thanks to Antoine Griezmann's contentious penalty.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Read Next:
Shakespeare: 'Champions League tie still alive'
>
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Craig Shakespeare, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Report: Leicester City interested in Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson
 Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Live Commentary: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Result: Atletico Madrid beat Leicester City thanks to controversial penalty
Shakespeare: 'We need points from Palace'Leicester seek 'full facts' over Madrid clashesSchmeichel: Referee "ruined" our gameplanShakespeare: 'Champions League tie still alive'Team News: Five changes for Leicester at Atletico
Schmeichel: 'We live for nights like this'Shakespeare: 'No rift with Ranieri'Ranieri: 'I had to pick between Kante and Clasie'Ranieri hails "amazing" fan supportRanieri: 'Leicester players did not betray me'
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 