Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has played down suggestions that he would be fielding a weakened lineup at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Foxes have risen to 11th in the Premier League table after Shakespeare won his first four games in charge, but the Eagles could leapfrog them should the hosts triumph at Selhurst Park.

With Leicester hosting Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday, there has been speculation that Shakespeare would prioritise the European game over the domestic one.

However, the 53-year-old told Sky Sports News: "I'm thinking we need to be competitive against a really competitive Palace team. I'm thinking we still need the points, as I always do, and I'm thinking it'll be a really tough challenge.

"I haven't seen the players yet this morning. I need to assess them all. We only had a light training session yesterday, so I really need to see what the injury situation is."

Leicester are currently 1-0 down following the first leg at the Vicente Calderon, thanks to Antoine Griezmann's contentious penalty.