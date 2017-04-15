Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy says that Crystal Palace's equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park should not have stood.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has said that he and his teammates are "gutted" after squandering a two-goal lead against Crystal Palace.

The Foxes led through goals from Robert Huth and Vardy, before Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke netted for the Eagles as they got back on level terms.

However, Vardy has claimed that Benteke's goal should have been disallowed, with the goalscorer saying that his opposite number committed a foul on Yohan Benalouane.

The 30-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "We're a bit gutted with the result in the end - if we'd held on to the two-goal lead for a bit longer, we'd have been fine.

"For their second goal I thought Christian Benteke used Yohan Benalouane as a step-ladder so you'd have thought it would be blown for a free-kick.

"With the side we put out today, we definitely went for it so to get a goal was fantastic but I would've preferred the three points with it."

The point for Leicester leaves the club sitting in 12th place in the Premier League table.