Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has played down reports that the club are ready to launch a big-money move for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson.

It has been suggested that the Foxes are prepared to break their transfer record in order to sign the Boro player, but Shakespeare has indicated that he is unaware of any interest in the left-sided defender.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "There is nothing I can say about that.

"The recruitment department, I have said I would like to be involved in that, but we have only had one chat and he wasn't a name that came up - so that is news to me."

Gibson has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs after impressing on his side's return to the top flight.