Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
2-2
LeicesterLeicester City
Cabaye (55'), Benteke (70')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Huth (6'), Vardy (53')
Simpson (34'), King (63')

Christian Benteke: 'Crystal Palace deserved to beat Leicester City'

Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke believes that his side deserved to beat Leicester City after coming from two goals down to rescue a point at Selhurst Park.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 22:34 UK

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has claimed that his side deserved all three points from their Premier League clash with Leicester City this afternoon, despite coming from two goals down to rescue a draw.

Goals from Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy put the champions on course for victory at Selhurst Park before Yohan Cabaye pulled one back and Benteke nodded home an equaliser 20 minutes from time.

The result sees the Eagles edge further away from the relegation zone, with seven points now separating them from the bottom three, but Benteke believes that it should have been even better.

"If we can't win we know that we need to make sure we don't lose. In this game I think we deserved more and even though as the game went on we pushed, we couldn't get the third goal," he told the club's official website.

"We knew what to expect from Leicester but it's a match that I finish with mixed feelings as I do believe we should have got more from the game. The group are in a good shape and we showed that today with some great character especially after their lead, we came back in the game well and as I say disappointed not to have taken more.

"Every game is going to be tough because so many other teams have points to play for and want to win. We will fight until the end as we have shown in recent weeks and that will continue."

Palace have now lost just one of their last seven games to drag themselves away from danger.

The delightful Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Vardy: 'Palace equaliser shouldn't have stood'
>
View our homepages for Christian Benteke, Robert Huth, Jamie Vardy, Yohan Cabaye, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Christian Benteke: 'Crystal Palace deserved to beat Leicester City'
 Wilfried Zaha and Christian Fuchs in action during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on March 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City - as it happened
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Result: Crystal Palace come from two goals down to earn draw with Leicester City
Shakespeare pleased with Leicester pointVardy: 'Palace equaliser shouldn't have stood'Allardyce: 'Palace comeback was tremendous'Allardyce: 'No Mamadou Sakho clause'Allardyce: 'Palace were not easy to remould'
Allardyce admits Zaha could leaveWest Brom to launch bid for Liverpool defender?Parish: 'Palace confident of keeping Zaha'Flamini: 'I hope Arsenal return to form'Townsend: 'We had belief after Chelsea scalp'
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Leicester City News
Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Christian Benteke: 'Crystal Palace deserved to beat Leicester City'
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Craig Shakespeare plays down defensive crisis
 Wilfried Zaha and Christian Fuchs in action during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on March 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City - as it happened
Shakespeare pleased with Leicester pointVardy: 'Palace equaliser shouldn't have stood'Result: Palace fight back to draw with LeicesterCraig Shakespeare coy on Ben Gibson linkShakespeare 'will not gamble' on Morgan fitness
Leicester to make club-record bid for Gibson?Shakespeare: 'We need points from Palace'Leicester seek 'full facts' over Madrid clashesSchmeichel: Referee "ruined" our gameplanShakespeare: 'Champions League tie still alive'
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
4Liverpool32189568402863
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 