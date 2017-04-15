Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke believes that his side deserved to beat Leicester City after coming from two goals down to rescue a point at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has claimed that his side deserved all three points from their Premier League clash with Leicester City this afternoon, despite coming from two goals down to rescue a draw.

Goals from Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy put the champions on course for victory at Selhurst Park before Yohan Cabaye pulled one back and Benteke nodded home an equaliser 20 minutes from time.

The result sees the Eagles edge further away from the relegation zone, with seven points now separating them from the bottom three, but Benteke believes that it should have been even better.

"If we can't win we know that we need to make sure we don't lose. In this game I think we deserved more and even though as the game went on we pushed, we couldn't get the third goal," he told the club's official website.

"We knew what to expect from Leicester but it's a match that I finish with mixed feelings as I do believe we should have got more from the game. The group are in a good shape and we showed that today with some great character especially after their lead, we came back in the game well and as I say disappointed not to have taken more.

"Every game is going to be tough because so many other teams have points to play for and want to win. We will fight until the end as we have shown in recent weeks and that will continue."

Palace have now lost just one of their last seven games to drag themselves away from danger.