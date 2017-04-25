Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner says that reaching the playoffs is a "big achievement".

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has hailed his side's playoff berth as a "great achievement".

The Terriers cemented their place in the top six of the Championship with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Tuesday evening.

"You cannot imagine how big this achievement is. The journey marches on into the playoffs," he told reporters. "I'm happy for the Chairman and everyone at this football club. We've all worked so hard to make this happen.

"We will now make the right decisions in the next two games to keep everybody fresh for the playoffs. Today we celebrate.

"The playoffs are a completely new competition, but we still give ourselves no limits - like at the start of the season."

A first-half strike from Izzy Brown proved the difference between Huddersfield and Wolves.