Apr 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
0-1
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town

Price (27')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Brown (31')

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner: 'Reaching playoffs a big achievement'

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner at the FA Cup fifth-round match against Manchester City on February 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner says that reaching the playoffs is a "big achievement".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 22:26 UK

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has hailed his side's playoff berth as a "great achievement".

The Terriers cemented their place in the top six of the Championship with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Tuesday evening.

"You cannot imagine how big this achievement is. The journey marches on into the playoffs," he told reporters. "I'm happy for the Chairman and everyone at this football club. We've all worked so hard to make this happen.

"We will now make the right decisions in the next two games to keep everybody fresh for the playoffs. Today we celebrate.

"The playoffs are a completely new competition, but we still give ourselves no limits - like at the start of the season."

A first-half strike from Izzy Brown proved the difference between Huddersfield and Wolves.

Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield44256135653381
4Reading44247136362179
5Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds442391258431578
6Fulham4421131082552776
7Leeds UnitedLeeds442271557431473
8Norwich CityNorwich441991678661266
9Brentford441891773611263
10Derby CountyDerby441712155048263
11Preston North EndPreston441613156361261
12Aston Villa441613154646061
13Cardiff CityCardiff441611175759-259
14Barnsley441512176363057
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves441510195255-355
16Ipswich TownIpswich441316154854-655
17Bristol City44149215965-651
18Burton Albion441312194658-1251
19Queens Park RangersQPR44148225062-1250
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest44139225970-1148
21Birmingham CityBirmingham441114194264-2247
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn441015194964-1545
23Wigan AthleticWigan441011233955-1641
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4456333896-5821
> Full Version
