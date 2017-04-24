Apr 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
PrestonPreston North End
 

Rafael Benitez questions refereeing appointment for Preston North End clash

Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez hopes that "everything will be fine" after learning that a Huddersfield-born referee will take charge of the meeting with Preston.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 18:05 UK

Rafael Benitez has admitted to being "really surprised" with the Football League's decision to put Huddersfield-born referee Andrew Madley in charge of Newcastle United's meeting with Preston North End.

The Magpies are on the brink of promotion to the Premier League but still face competition from Reading and Huddersfield Town, the latter of whom can close to gap to four points if they win their game in hand.

While Benitez 'trusts' that the man in the middle will remain neutral, he has questioned the governing body's decision to give Madley the nod for Monday's match at St James' Park.

"I was really surprised with that situation," he told reporters. "We have to trust the referees. We have not had a lot of luck with them.

"I always trust the referees, and hopefully everything will be fine and we are not talking about the referees at the end of the game."

Newcastle take on Preston, Cardiff City and Barnsley in their final three matches of the season.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle432671076393785
3Reading43247126159279
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield42246125449578
5Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds432291256421475
6Fulham4320131078542473
7Leeds UnitedLeeds432271456411573
8Norwich CityNorwich431891676661063
9Derby CountyDerby431712144946363
10Preston North EndPreston431613146257561
11Brentford431791770601060
12Aston Villa431513154546-158
13Cardiff CityCardiff431610175759-258
14Barnsley431512166160157
15Ipswich TownIpswich431316144853-555
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves42159185254-254
17Queens Park RangersQPR43148214959-1050
18Bristol City43139215663-748
19Burton Albion431212194457-1348
20Birmingham CityBirmingham431114184263-2147
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest43129225668-1245
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn431014194964-1544
23Wigan AthleticWigan431010233955-1640
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4346333796-5918
> Full Version
 