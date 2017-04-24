Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez hopes that "everything will be fine" after learning that a Huddersfield-born referee will take charge of the meeting with Preston.

Rafael Benitez has admitted to being "really surprised" with the Football League's decision to put Huddersfield-born referee Andrew Madley in charge of Newcastle United's meeting with Preston North End.

The Magpies are on the brink of promotion to the Premier League but still face competition from Reading and Huddersfield Town, the latter of whom can close to gap to four points if they win their game in hand.

While Benitez 'trusts' that the man in the middle will remain neutral, he has questioned the governing body's decision to give Madley the nod for Monday's match at St James' Park.

"I was really surprised with that situation," he told reporters. "We have to trust the referees. We have not had a lot of luck with them.

"I always trust the referees, and hopefully everything will be fine and we are not talking about the referees at the end of the game."

Newcastle take on Preston, Cardiff City and Barnsley in their final three matches of the season.