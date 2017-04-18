Jurgen Klopp: 'David Wagner one of best trainers in England'

Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that Huddersfield Town counterpart David Wagner is one of the brightest coaching talents in English football.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Huddersfield Town counterpart David Wagner as one of the hottest coaching properties in English football.

Wagner took over at the John Smith's Stadium in 2015 with the club sitting 18th in the Championship, but he has since launched an unlikely promotion bid and looks set to steer the Terriers into the playoffs.

Wagner acted as Klopp's assistant at Borussia Dortmund and could join his friend in the Premier League next season, and the Liverpool boss has been impressed with how his compatriot has fared in English football so far.

"The second league in England is incredibly difficult, with 24 teams plus relegation at the end," he told German magazine Sport1.

"It's absolutely crazy, how many games, but it's not a big deal (for him). He is the one of the hottest trainers in England."

Huddersfield currently sit fourth in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

A general view of Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium on March 24, 2012
