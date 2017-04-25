Isaiah Brown scores the game's only goal has Huddersfield Town beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to seal their place in the playoffs.

Huddersfield Town have secured themselves a spot in the Championship playoffs after defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Molineux.

Izzy Brown netted the only goal of the game after the half-hour mark to help the Terriers reach 81 points for the season and a guaranteed place in the top six.

Wolves, who had nothing to play for beyond pride, were the first to threaten when Dave Edwards's header nearly caught out Huddersfield goalkeeper Danny Ward at his near post.

David Wagner's side soon turned on the style and almost took the lead through Nahki Wells moments later, the Bermudian international drawing a save from Harry Burgoyne with a low shot from close range.

The travelling supporters did not have to wait much longer for the goal they craved, which came in the 31st minute from Chelsea loanee Brown, bending his strike into the bottom corner after collecting Aaron Mooy's pass.

Wolves had the opportunity to peg their opponents back with an immediate response when Ben Marshall's cross was headed towards goal by Edwards, but the Welsh international could only direct his effort straight at Ward.

Brown was Huddersfield's biggest threat throughout and he drew another save out of Burgoyne early in the second half, skilfully losing his marker before letting fly with his left peg from 18 yards.

The visitors were given a scare just before the hour mark, with Andreas Weimann forcing a save out of Ward at close quarters before Edwards rifled the rebound against the woodwork.

Wolves claimed the better of the possession in the closing stages, but Huddersfield held on for their 25th victory of the season and cemented their place in the playoffs.